FAI on the brink as heavier than expected losses expose the legacy issues

David Kelly

A Junior Cert accountancy student could decipher association's current travails

FAI independent chairperson Roy Barrett. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

FAI independent chairperson Roy Barrett. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Funny how the ‘new’ FAI still can’t quite kick the habit of doing their business the ‘old’ FAI way.

As the national media and their national senior manager were congregating in Abbotstown to examine the obstacles to bridging the near 20-year gap between World Cups, the men in the suits decided to discreetly slip their latest financial figures into the public domain.

It seems quite a remarkable manner of engaging in public relations, particularly given that last month they were seemingly so enraptured by a story in the English 'Daily Mail' that they were rushed into an immediate response.

