Funny how the ‘new’ FAI still can’t quite kick the habit of doing their business the ‘old’ FAI way.

As the national media and their national senior manager were congregating in Abbotstown to examine the obstacles to bridging the near 20-year gap between World Cups, the men in the suits decided to discreetly slip their latest financial figures into the public domain.

It seems quite a remarkable manner of engaging in public relations, particularly given that last month they were seemingly so enraptured by a story in the English 'Daily Mail' that they were rushed into an immediate response.

The FAI is effectively walking a financial tightrope – their liabilities outweigh their assets – but they remain confident of being able to stump up for the bills when they drop through the letterbox.

They just hope a clatter of them don’t arrive at the same time.

“No matter how you present it,” chairperson Roy Barrett tells his association while introducing the accounts, “2019 will always be remembered as a watershed year for Irish football.”

The “watershed” year still threatens to drown the association. Merely keeping heads above water remains a matter of extreme dexterity.

Gone but not forgotten, the burdens bequeathed by a former CEO stubbornly linger in 2020, the year, we were once told so effusively, that the FAI would be debt-free, when the reality saw them crippled by debts of more than €70m as 2020 dawned.

Until a €30m rescue package earlier this year, including government loans and grants of €20m, a UEFA contribution and the restructuring of bank debt saved them from potential liquidation, the FAI would have been a dead duck.

Nevertheless, the legacy of the discredited regime of their disgraced former CEO continues to wield a Damoclean sword above their heads with heavier than expected losses.

“In September 2019, the Association agreed a settlement with the former CEO and director of €462,000,” the author drily notes in accounts which are “restated.”

A Junior Cert accountancy student could decipher the FAI’s current travails, let alone the new auditors, Grant Thornton.

The €5.1m loss was a decrease on the restated €7.7m loss in 2018, while net liabilities for 2019 amounted to €5.7m (a deterioration of €5.1m versus 2018).

In the restated 2018 accounts, the net current liabilities came to €58.2m, meaning the 2019 figure has risen by €11.5m.

Some of the revised accounting is eye-watering to the casual observer, at once redolent of the way things were once done for years in the past and how they will now shape how things may have to be done in the future.

One example is the 2018 net asset position of €5.3m, which has been restated to a net liability position of €532k, a not inconsiderable disparity of some €5.8m.

Whichever way the figures are stated – or restated – they all add up to up to an ongoing headache for an organisation already buckling under the weight of corporate and financial scandal even before coronavirus slammed the doors shut on paying punters.

“These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Association’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the new auditors say.

Read More

One year before they celebrate their centenary, even the most cursory reading through the most depressing 47 pages produced by the FAI during that long history serves as a reminder that merely being in existence by their 100th year will be cause for celebration in itself.

“As directors, we owe it to all our stakeholders to ensure our Association and our game never endures a year like 2019 again,” says Barrett, 2020’s ravages at least stemmed somewhat by emergency funding from Government and a long-term FIFA loan.

Barrett speaks of the “pain” running through a sport that has barely survived its infamous trauma, before asserting stridently, “but I am confident, as we near the end of the most abnormal year in living memory, that Irish football will be the better for all of this”.

It surely cannot get any worse.