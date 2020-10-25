On the basis ‘you’re only as good as your last game’, Andy Farrell and his most recently assembled squad found themselves in a pretty dark place ahead of Saturday’s return against the Italians at what could best be described an austere stadium for those of us privileged to be present.

Aside from Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, and probably Jordan Larmour, he had the luxury of picking from a fairly loaded hand.

The combination selected enthused given the mix of experience and youthful exuberance, specifically in the guise of Will Connors and Hugo Keenan.

Conor Murray has not been playing well but when he concentrates on creating time and space primarily through speed of pass and/or snipe then I share the desire of successive coaches to have him as the main man wearing the green No 9 alongside the equally experienced skipper at No 10.

My one wish is that Murray and every coaching guru that comes his way for the rest of his playing career put that dreaded ‘box-kick’ in its place.

I think we witnessed one such attempt from him on Saturday.

Amen to that.

The box-kick still has its place, but no rugby-playing nation has overcooked and abused its use more than us, with Murray, whether wearing green or red, the culprit.

He did nothing exceptional against the Italians but along with Sexton oozed confidence and conviction at what remains the hub of the team.

So much radiates from them. It will be a different kettle of poison in Paris in a few days’ time when Antoine Dupont (what an emerging talent) and Romain Ntamack will be operating off a different frontline service entirely.

But for now let’s concentrate on what was an encouraging effort, save for the third quarter when an element of lethargy seemed to creep in.

There will be no such luxury in Stade de France, take that as read. Johnny Sexton put Twickenham to rest with another solid performance on the front foot.

His use of the word ‘energy’ in post-match analysis was telling. What stokes the Farrell family fire – father and son – clearly impacts on the Irish skipper and this Ireland squad as well. No crowd, no home support, but we engendered our own level of intensity or energy, call it what you will.

Home support is missing, thereby negating home advantage to a massive degree. The Italians travelled with that in mind to Dublin as will we now to France.

The work at the breakdown was massive with every player involved, but with Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Connors and CJ Stander particularly so.

Connors and Doris were outstanding – and in every aspect – with I suspect the latter not too far behind the former for overall man of the match.

That said, Connors’ energetic performance on debut took the breath away.

This was on a par with Dan Leavy or Josh van der Flier at their destructive and irritating best. Connors’ introduction at this level was that good.

Beyond that Bundee Aki continues to evolve as a leader thereby making the two from Garry Ringrose (his injury was the one downside from Saturday), Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell and the Connacht Kiwi a massive call, although an equally welcome headache going forward.

So too in the back three where Keenan looked what we expected him to be ‘to the manor born’.

Having witnessed Jacob Stockdale, much like Tommy Bowe, as a full-back in his underage days, I am with Farrell all the way in this experiment.

The jury remains out and the case still open but for me the potential far outweighs any risk. And to think we have Larmour, Keith Earls and James Lowe set to add. It is worth pointing out too that Connors and Keenan have been through the sevens programme, as have so many great All Blacks over the years.

Just how good were we or how inadequate the Italians we will only know for sure post Paris and an evening battling another attempted Shaun Edwards lockdown.

Former Wigan greats Farrell and Edwards in head-to-head opposition. And whisper it, but wasn’t James Ryan ever so quiet against the Azzurri? It’s not often we say that.

Expect a volcanic reaction in the white heat of Paris after eight. Can we win it? Yes. By way of a bonus point for tries scored? With hand on heart I doubt it. But such is the beauty of sport and its unpredictability.

Isn’t it just magic to have it back even in empty stadia.

I hate the term ‘heads-up rugby’ but I get its inferred connotation. We witnessed it for the best part of an hour in the Aviva. Here’s to a ‘heads-up 80’ in Paris.