Ewan MacKenna: 'You are blind if you think racism isn't a problem in Irish sport - and it's only getting worse'

Fewer and fewer, it appears, care for it.

For more and more believe that they aren't worth knowing.

Back to October, with Hristo Stoichkov reduced to tears by the beliefs and actions of some in his Bulgaria, in England they weren't long in pointing fingers and bemoaning the behaviour of their hosts.

Racist chanting had just marred their European qualifier in Sofia, and if blame and a calling out in the most withering terms was completely justified, there was another problem.

The neighbour's grass may not always be green, but that doesn't mean your lawn is thriving.

Within six weeks of that outrage, and back in England they were left staring at the very same ills via the Manchester derby.

England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria was twice halted due to racist chanting (Nick Potts/PA)

Suddenly there ought to have been a realisation that it had been easier to look down on others for their worst faults rather than coming to terms with their own.

Was there though?

Similarly, last week, while there was rightly shock at Italian soccer's anti-racism campaign involving monkey portraits, days later and again England we were seeing that it isn't some foreign disease. A tannoy in White Hart Lane had to repeatedly warn adults that displays of racism aren't okay.

Yet suddenly it's us that are pointing fingers, when the idea of blaming racism on other nationalities and claiming moral superiority based on a passport involves a large dollop of irony.

Besides, do you really think we're immune in Ireland? Do you think our lawn is thriving?

If so you are blind to what's already begun.

* * *

Much of what happens in the United States tends to drip on down to Britain.

As the latter's little brother, chunks of such culture finally gets washed up here.

We've seen it in other areas and we're starting to see it in our sport.

Years ago, in the mid-1990s at an Ireland international in Lansdowne Road, a man a couple of rows behind my father started making monkey noises and gestures in the direction of Paul McGrath.

He was caught and called out though, and tried to deny what it was about as his attitude melted away when confronted. Would he back down in the current climate though?

For this is a time when people think free speech is a right rather than a privilege, and where many think calling out those that are different is a defence mechanism rather than a clear and sorry attack.

We know, after all, that there's been a spike in far-right behaviour in Ireland. A survey in the summer by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency showed that racism is way above a continent-wide average, with 3% saying they suffered racist violence, and 38% saying they've been abused verbally.

Think about that. If you're an immigrant, you've greater than a one-in-three chance of being picked on and nearly a one-in-30 chance of being assaulted.

The land of a hundred thousand welcomes.

We really are a delusional lot. And, given our past, massive hypocrites too.

Sure, there's the social media aspect for some to hide behind in this increase, but there's an open confidence and pride in many of our people's disdain for others. Look what's acceptable.

It's now a place where Peter Casey can have a pop at Travellers and go from a guy that probably wouldn't get his deposit back, to a quarter of the vote and second in a presidential election.

It's now a place where Fianna Fail wouldn't stand down Lorraine Clifford-Lee despite her previously managing to have a go at Travellers, black people and Brazilians in a single outburst.

TD Noel Grealish. Photo: Andrew Downes

It's now a place where Noel Grealish feels comfortable talking about non-Christian migrants in meetings in his constituency, and in bringing that racist message to the Dáil floor.

In England of late, they've begun a conversation about incidents in their stadia, however already it's too narrow, chalking this down as a sporting problem when that's merely the effect. The cause comes from elsewhere.

After what happened at Tottenham-Chelsea last week, the British government came out and said they'd take further steps if the football authorities didn't. This being the same government that surged to power in part based on a message that both migrants and other races were fair game. So who are our moral leaders that will be able to stamp this out as it comes to fields of play?

Besides, why would they suddenly start trying to stand in the way of the swell now and in this sphere?

The great boxing trainer Nicholas Cruz Hernandez used to tell of his early days in Dublin, having defected from Cuba. Not knowing anyone, those at the bar he'd shuffle up to used to call him "Black Paddy", but it was a term of endearment he recalled.

A lot has changed in Ireland though.

Remember an empathy and understanding of refugees? Today they're economic migrants, fleeing rape and murder with children in dinghies across oceans to reach our cruel direct provision so some can eventually scrub your excrement from a McDonald's toilet for minimum wage.

There's an element of the population that believe that and it's helping move the political axis right.

If there's a bile about though, and an attempt to understand rather than stop this type of attitude, then imagine how it will manifest itself in our sport, an ecosystem that's tribal and angry in its purpose and being.

Carry in the methods and methodology that has people seeing certain races as the reason for their problems and their struggles, and the outcome is sadly obvious.

Team Ireland’s Patience Jumbo Gula celebrates. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ask the next generation of star athletes like of Rhasida Adeleke, Patience Jumbo-Gula and Gina Akpe-Moses about their experiences of being black in Ireland for a snippet of what's to come.

Athletics Ireland admits they've had a task deleting online comments that questioned if they were actually from here, asked where their Nigerian flag was as they celebrated with a tricolour, and went as far as the Cote d'Ivoire-based abuse after a 16-year-old in Jumbo-Gula hurriedly slapped a sticker of the Irish flag on backwards in a mirror.

Irish folk openly hating an achieving Irish kid that had done them no harm simply because of how she looked.

What we've learned from those we mimic is that it's just the end of the beginning.

What's next is something terrifying in places where all of us should find the greatest sanctuary.

In journalism, so often you're told to write with a detached view and a calm head.

When it comes to this though, how can you stay detached? Worse, what does it say if you do stay calm?

Online Editors