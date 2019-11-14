Ewan MacKenna: 'Would football have been better had the great dramas been corrected by VAR?'

A full 10 years since John Delaney gave us a warning as to his ego and entitlement too, when suggesting a 33-team World Cup.

But if he was perhaps the totem to our lunacy, the depths of it were to be found that week on Liveline, as it dipped a toe into where no toe should ever be dipped.

With reality traded for a blinding rage, one caller ranted about the need for an actual boycott of Cuisine de France.

Never mind that it was a company started in Tallaght, and at the time was run by a man from Roscommon, merely the mention of their nation called for some sort of action.

We weren't far from Willie O'Dea instructing the LE Orla to sail the Seine with its gun locked, loaded and ready to take on Paris.

If only the referee Martin Hansson had a replay to look at...

If only FIFA were using and embracing such available technology...

If only there was some semblance of justice for the little guy...

If only...

Always be careful what you wish for.

Of late, the mere utterance of VAR has at times become the sporting replacement for rabble, rabble, rabble. It got so bad that football fans - who have a penchant for handling incredible amounts of repetition and senseless debate - took a break from it after the opening weeks of the Premier League season due to it overwhelming them.

Yet the fact folk became tired of it shows how much of an issue it had become and, as it threatens to take over the narrative of the season, there's a bigger concern.

It's introduction has seen a forced change in how we view and ingest the game. After all, so much around it was always supposed to be knee-jerk and about the magic of the instant, as to use patience and logic strips away at what makes it indescribable.

When whispers began about VAR coming on board, that major part of what football is was overlooked. It has never been about just winning and losing on the scoreboard, but what really created the triumphs and disasters behind such cold numbers.

Had Henry been pulled up and France gone on to win on penalties or Giovanni Trapattoni gone on to do okay at that 2010 World Cup, would trading such relative blandness for a remarkable moment in our sporting history have been worth it?

Trapattoni was asked to recall his greatest victories. 'One victory I still regret is the defeat in Paris,' he said Photo: David Maher

Tellingly, chances are there wouldn't be the same clamour around this upcoming anniversary.

Meanwhile, what else would we have missed out on in the search for sanitisation and pursuit of this surgical utopia?

Rather than scoring, would Geoff Hurst have looked up and seen how his ball didn't cross the line?

Rather than powering into one of the most iconic celebrations, would Marco Tardelli have waited for a replay to show if Gaetano Scirea was onside; rather than making history would Diego Maradona have marched over for a yellow? On it goes.

All were importantly and wonderfully wrong.

Thus ask yourself, would football have been better had those calls been correct?

If that ship has sailed though, there is another query that defines so much of what's been hoisted on the game.

It's here to stay, so what is it we've been left with?

Argentina's Diego Maradona beats Peter Shilton with his infamous 'Hand of God' goal

As of now there are all sorts of inadequacies - from emotional to scientific - that you get the sense that teething and testing are terms to cover over rather than fix. During the week, as the conversation grew louder about both VAR's use and impact, journalist and author Paul Howard joked on Twitter.

"They should leave all of the reviews until afterwards," he said.

"That way, it doesn't interrupt the flow of the game. And it encourages attacking play because no one knows how many goals they have until it's over." The best humour is always that because it gets right at the uncomfortable truth.

VAR was never going to eradicate all errors as much comes back to interpretation anyway, which means on occasion there is no right answer.

But those who defend it will point to an general improvement rather than any impossible perfection. They have a point.

Only the idea behind a solution isn't to create more problems than the action solves, and the idea behind toying with something is to make it better overall. The answer here isn't so clear cut.

The celebration that would later be known as the 'Tardelli Cry' was witnessed in the 1982 World Cup, after the Italian scored in the final against West Germany. Tardelli (right) allowed raw emotion to take over as he ran shaking his head with his fists clenched over towards the jubilant Italian bench.

That's not to say what's researched doesn't have huge benefit, but often in this conversation the value of spontaneity is overlooked.

It's as if football is only about measurable stats and clear-cut incidents, when it's a web of immeasurables too.

In this new and more just version, what hasn't been taken into account is the scale of a fundamental shift far beyond officiating calls being more accurate.

It's almost been an American-isation. For those who watch football abroad - where governing bodies have called for referees to spend time looking at pitch-side screens - there've been endless waits for confirmation.

But even in the Premier League where the notion was to reduce this delay by handing power to those viewing from afar, there's an NFL-style, play-by-play feel, as if always an expectation that it will be called back and reviewed.

That's a very awkward pause that's changed the dynamic as, around major moments, it feels that flow is disappearing into complete staccato that doesn't belong. You stop before you enjoy, with that stop taking away from the joy.

Of course there's a risk here of coming across as a Luddite, but the flip-side is to ignore the warnings of The Terminator.

No 5: Geoff Hurst and the Russian linesman.

Besides, is it worth trading emotion for less mistakes? That's personal, but if there's a profound effect off the pitch, then it's on it as well.

Indeed what started the conversation up once more was Aaron Connolly winning a penalty from Michael Keane.

After many complaints that physicality has drifted towards basketball levels, this was akin to netball.

Why that happened is because the slowing down of replays removes all context which is paramount to what happens.

However, even for boffins who reduce it to heat maps and passing percentages, and who will defend this via the numbers, there's a problem.

Take one of the four areas where there can be intervention, namely offside calls.

This is the one place where there's no "clear cut" in the wording given to referees as it's supposed to be black and white.

The math says it can never be that though as offside detection is based on a video frame rate of one-fiftieth of a second.

A general view as the big screen shows the pending VAR decision regarding a goal scored by Sheffield United's David McGoldrick. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Yet, if as an extreme, Raheem Sterling is running at 34.97kph which he's been clocked at, then the distance covered between two frames is 19.4cm.

In other words you can't determine an offside by anything less than that distance. It's a grey area and is a mess.

It leaves rules trying to catch up with technology that isn't fit for purpose. And that should never happen.

The tail is now wagging the dog.

Little wonder football in VAR-less leagues and at VAR-less levels has gotten along fine with the occasional injustice but with debates raging that avoid technological talk.

Sure, sometimes you feel shafted, sometimes fortunate, but all the time those feelings belong and are what this is meant to be.

Maybe that will change in time. In fact trends suggest it won't be long before kids are out on the green making a square with their fingers because they feel aggrieved during a kick-about.

Ultimately, as with all else, there'll likely be a normalisation of this new game but that doesn't mean this will have been for the better.

Soon you can tell those kids about Henry, as they stare back puzzled.

About when there was a moment of sheer emotion and shock in real time; where there was a travesty in that very instant; and where the memories made lasted a lifetime.

Online Editors