Ewan MacKenna: 'Forty seconds. He's back? Even if Conor McGregor is back, don't think that means all is well'

He'd been asked by Michael Stipe, but after the biopic of the same name about Andy Kaufman was made, he could take no more.

After all, for that he'd thrown himself into the role without looking, and reminded you should make sure you can see the bottom before diving off the ledge.

"I didn't want to be Andy anymore," he later explained. "Once I left Andy I tried to figure out what the hell I am again, I didn't know who I was anymore. I didn't know what my politics were.

"I couldn't remember what I was about. It was a battle. Suddenly I was so unhappy and I realised I was back in my problems, back in my heartbreak. I thought, 'You felt so good when you were being Andy because you were free from yourself.

"You were on vacation from Jim Carrey so you step through the door not knowing what's on the other side and the other side is everything'."

Those words for a long time helped to make sense of Conor McGregor. In a way they still do.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor calls out during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

For an eternity he'd held up the mask and the fear became about what was behind it once he took it back down. The nobody from Crumlin?

The kid who was bullied at school? The teen whose father would tell him to get a real job? The young man who couldn't hack it in such a real job?

There's a reason for everything.

This is part of the reason for the obnoxious person he became and, while that's not to excuse it in any way, it is to try and understand it.

And it made the last few days seem strange, at least on the surface.

He was polite in interviews and in the press conference. He touched gloves and wished Donald Cerrone well when he entered the octagon.

He hugged his partner with genuine emotion and care in victory. He embraced the mother of the man he'd just battered to a bloodied and swollen pulp.

He even said that, as good as he'd been, there was a lot more work to do before he returned to his previous zenith.

Fans and entourage: Conor McGregor is besieged by his supporters on his arrival at court. Picture: Collins

Meanwhile, in between those plumes of relative humility, there was a performance that reminded everyone what they'd clearly forgotten - that strip away the person and you are left with an incredible athlete.

Before the bell the wonder was about whether he’d have the movement to close the distance, if he'd have the timing for all that power, and if he could defend his legs. He didn't give us the seconds to analyse.

The speed and zip of the missed vicious left at the very outset screamed of yesteryear's desperation. The shoulders to the face that broke his opponent's nose and spirit were new and innovative, traits that belonged to his old self.

The kick to the head had the precision of his past.

That was it. Forty seconds. He's back?

Even if he is, don't think that means all is well though.

* * *

"Some say it's just a part of it, we've got to fulfill the book.

Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?

'Cause all I ever have, redemption songs."

Once upon a time in America, a kid from Crumlin could drop a stone into the pond and the ripples would make their way out across the world.

From Brazil, where the sight of a passport dredged up an instant association with him among the locals; to Australia, where a friend in the Melbourne police department would dread fight-day duty as those who’d emigrated copied all of his ways including the care-free violence.

Conor McGregor, pictured before his boxing challenge match against Floyd Mayweather Jr

Back in Ireland, he created an entire industry that involved suckling off of his acts and his achievements too.

The list of sports - alongside GAA and soccer, rugby and golf - saw the addition of MMA or just Conor McGregor. That was enough. To write an article would further bloat his celebrity, which in turn would bring in the hits and the advertising money en masse. Around and around it went.

A perfect ecosystem.

Click, click, click.

It's bizarre looking back upon the hysteria at this remove. A place completely lost the plot, meaning that now it tip-toes towards the altar far more wary about being duped once more. Never meet your heroes they say, but you couldn't but meet McGregor as he grew too big.

When you see someone perform as he did just a few hours ago, the urge is to give them the benefit of the doubt.

You want to root for such brilliance for this as a stand-alone outing was that, with such animalistic instincts bottled and controlled before being released in the perfect measures. Yet taken in perspective it transcended that, for his best years should have been behind him.

Conor McGregor in action against Donald Cerrone REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marvin Hagler used to say it's damn hard to get up and run the roads at 5am when you've slept in silk pyjamas and McGregor had already done everything he ever wanted.

To see his form now versus 15 months ago suggests he ran those roads anyway. This despite the belts, the money, the fame, the silk pyjamas.

That he was back for another go, however, was clearly about that redemption song.

We've had the wild-side on the way up where he turned heads. We've had the outrage regarding his not knowing when to stop as those heads turned away. This is chapter three.

Or at least that's what his new PR firm are clearly pushing for because his name is mud. Indeed for all he achieved as an athlete, it's actually been lost to the person and that's where the confusion comes in.

You want to separate the guy you see in sport from the guy you hear about in the news, only they are knotted and matted and one doesn't and cannot exist without the other.

For him and his reputation, it brings about three key questions and the answers will define him.

Firstly, can a person change?

Secondly, just how much can they change?

Thirdly, should they change how much can actually be forgotten?

It leaves us in an awkward place.

* * *

In the real ghetto, as opposed to the one McGregor made Crumlin out to be for marketing purposes, they'd call him a crash dummy.

Basically an individual who was willing to crash into a wall to gain attention, to gain notoriety and to gain popularity. Since joining UFC, it's been his way.

Until now, for this was like a polar bear in the desert, as refined is not his natural habitat. But then again it's part of the PR.

In that sense, be careful what you're being sold for you may not want to buy it.

Earlier in the week, in an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN that was as much about promoting the new McGregor as it was about promoting the fight, he let as much slip.

Conversing about the number of court appearances that have dwarfed his MMA appearances, he was pushing the narrative about how he was a changed character and had reformed himself.

"I need to stop reacting to other people's negativity," he said.

Blaming others doesn't scream contrition, instead it shouts out more of the same old ego, this time seeping out in a more subtle way.

For was someone else to blame for him getting on a plane, flying across the Atlantic, entering the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn and proceeding to smash up a bus full of colleagues? Was someone else to blame for him taking a fan's phone and smashing it to pieces?

Was someone else to blame for his repeated bouts of Islamaphobia? Was someone else to blame for him blind-sighting an elderly man with a punch in a bar?

In all those cases he was solely reacting to his own negativity and there’s been a lack of ownership.

McGregor, he's always dealt with the noise, it's in the silence that he struggles. That comes next.

His moment in the limelight highlighting all that's good about him was his Andy Kaufman role where he could step through the door.

Now he's to step back and face the reality that is of his own making.

Online Editors