Ewan MacKenna: 'Darts is no longer a sport for booze-fuelled men in smoke-filled rooms, but a game of the people'

In the shadow of Paul Lim at the 1990 BDO World Championship, he was standing on the shoulder of the first nine-darter in the tournament's history, lost to the background of a magic moment with a green shirt too big for his slender frame, and that was badly in need of an iron too.

On the first week of what's suddenly become the last decade, traveling to Newbridge to meet him, he was trying to rid himself of a chest infection beside the fire.

Sitting there, to pass the time he started to unpack his mind of its many memories. Having never drank, he recalled clearly how he had the best seat in the house at the maddest of shows going.

He spoke of how, with his team coming back from a match in Dundalk one weekend, and at a time when the drink driving warning on the pub wall would suggest you might have had enough at four, the clutch went on the minibus and they sent one of the players out front to warn oncoming traffic as they pushed it up the road.

Jack McKenna makes his way to the oche during the Paddy Power World Grand Prix 2002 back in October 2002. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Only a bypasser thought they were trying to run him over, called the authorities and Gardaí intervened nearer to Drogheda.

He recalled how he could beat Jocky Wilson, but only in the mornings when his opponent had the shakes and it was little wonder as he'd witnessed the Scot run up a five grand bill in 10 days at a Toronto hotel, mostly courtesy of his habit of ordering pints of Bacardi.

On another occasion they played an exhibition in Celbridge and, getting into a worse and worse state, Wilson eventually collapsed back off the stage onto some women in the front row.

There was his Ireland team-mate Charlie Byrne who'd a habit of following his last dart and one night caught a toe on the oche, grabbed the wall to stay upwards and pulled the stage down.

Alan Evans, who he'd to stop throwing darts at a fan in London that had a board tattooed on his back for fear a bullseye would mean the spine.

And Andy Fordham who'd be regularly seen carrying a crate of beer to his room in the hours before games to calm down.

DUBLIN - OCTOBER 24: Phil Taylor in action during his match against Jack McKenna in the Professional Darts Corporation and Paddy Power World Grand Prix Darts Championship on October 24, 2002 at the Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

We laughed.

It's a simple sentiment but how often can you say that about so much of sport today?

This isn't to glamorise how drinking was tied to the game at a time when the Not The Nine O'Clock News sketch about Dai 'FatBelly' Gutbucket and Tommy 'EvenFatterBelly' Beltcher touched a nerve.

But it's to understand where it came from and, what it was fueled by. It's also to contrast and highlight the extent of the amazing shift that has taken place since.

By evening in 2010, McKenna said he didn't miss it because he was there for the best of it.

It was the only thing we disagreed on.

For all the giddy stories, those behind such stories couldn't keep on living that way.

Wilson died broke and a recluse in a council house, Evans died younger after kidney problems ruined what should have been the good years, and Fordham was 42 when a doctor told him that 75 per cent of his liver was useless and the other 25 per cent was in particularly bad shape.

Former world darts champion Jocky Wilson died at the age of 62

It wasn't just that though, for darts had to evolve beyond the smoky backrooms of local halls as there was no way that version could have found a prominent place on the modern map. In doing that though it's become one of the great successes in this sphere.

It's not been easy either for consider how snooker stripped away a character-driven competition and was left with nothing as it failed to evolve and to catch enough imaginations. After it's halcyon days it's merely survived whereas the PDC has solely thrived and then thrived some more.

There are those who still ridicule darts and refuse to consider it a sport, who attach jaded old barbs about a boozed-up room cheering on those whose size means they could never be athletes.

That's unfair, as for many consumers, it's forced itself into a seat at the Christmas table, sitting comfortably alongside a crowded Premier League programme and a sprinkling of interprovincials. That seemed like an impossible position not so long ago.

Then and now: A slimmed-down Andy Fordham, having lost 15 stone after suffering from alcohol-induced cirrhosis of the liver

The key ingredient was so simple though and one missing in so many other arenas.

It's fun.

There's only so much you can keep highlighting the ills of big business and human nature that have crept up and crawled over so many other areas.

It's an exhausting experience trying to bang the drum over and over around the most obvious wrongs and to try and push for the most basic of rights.

Nike's grip on athletics and the pass they continue to get.

Manchester City and their owners' real reason for having a team that good.

Dublin continuing to live the lie and pretending money doesn't matter.

Conor McGregor and the life he led as he threw away much in the process.

It's all been tainted if not outright ruined.

Indeed perhaps the entire FAI saga perfectly encapsulates a chunk of professional sport for it's not really about the sport at all.

Instead it's about Shane Ross and his goose, about John Delaney and his expenses, about Deloitte and their free pass. A game being used as a front for a whole lot of other wants and needs.

Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen during day sixteen of the William Hill World Championships at Alexandra Palace, London.

But we need a holiday from that for even the most moral of crusaders get tired.

This is where we shack up as it provides the most brilliant of breaks.

An earthy and pure innocence; something that's accessible, relatable and real.

In fact, it's so much more than fans in fancy dress costumed on the lash, for a hefty chunk can recall and identify with the lost voice of Sid Waddell, with Raymond van Barneveld breaking down a door, with Paul Lim nearly doing it again although this time without McKenna behind him, with Michael van Gerwen throwing 17 perfect arrows in succession.

You watch that very last moment and tell us that it's not sporting brilliance and genius.

This World Championships have been more of the same. From a wave of Irish threatening a breakthrough to Fallon Sherrock showing it's not the working class game of men, but a game of the people.

And finally we're left with a dream decider between Van Gerwen and Peter Wright. Snigger all you will, but fewer and fewer are joining in such arrogant snarling.

There's plenty of time across the year to get into the dirt and the grime of sport.

It can wait for a little longer.

Today instead is about what sport should and can be.

Online Editors