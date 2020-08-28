| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Every time Ulster appear to turn a corner, they seem to reverse to their old, underwhelming ways

Alan Quinlan

Ulster players prior to their Guinness PRO14 Round 14 defeat to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ulster players prior to their Guinness PRO14 Round 14 defeat to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ulster players prior to their Guinness PRO14 Round 14 defeat to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ulster players prior to their Guinness PRO14 Round 14 defeat to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“Mapping out what was important to the fellas, one thing that came back was a really competitive attitude. That married in perfectly with what I’m about – that’s me. We’ve framed that as ‘fight for every inch’, so when we look at the matches and analyse them, we look for the behaviours that demonstrate that and we celebrate those.”

Dan McFarland, September 2018

“I personally reckon that game was won and lost on the sofa last night watching Glasgow losing. I’m searching for a reason why we didn’t have the spark that I was expecting.

Related Content

Privacy