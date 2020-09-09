| 15.2°C Dublin

Events of that win over New Zealand in 2018 a world away from where we are now

Brendan Fanning

The change in treatment of poachers at the breakdown since then has forced coaches to re-examine this area carefully

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try during Ireland's only win over New Zealand on home soil at the Aviva Stadium back in 2018. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try during Ireland's only win over New Zealand on home soil at the Aviva Stadium back in 2018. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On a mission to clean out the clutter built up on the Sky box the other day we happened across something with a Do Not Touch warning attached.

No pause for thought because pressing play is allowed. So we were off, Ireland versus New Zealand in the Aviva, November 2018. The summit.

It’s less than two years since that mountain was scaled by Joe Schmidt’s side. We didn’t know then the abyss was on the other side of Christmas. Nor could we have figured on the occasion looking so different by autumn 2020.

