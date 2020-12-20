| 6.9°C Dublin

Dublin's dominance, Mayo's regrets and why I was dreading last night's final

Pat Spillane

Darren Coen of Mayo is crowded out by the Dublin defence during the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

Salute Dublin, the six-in-a-row All-Ireland football champions.

They comfortably fell over the finish line in last night's All-Ireland Final at Croke Park. And let me explain that.

Dublin won handily enough in the end, yet they were there for the taking last night — but maybe the wrong team was there facing Dublin.

&lsquo;At times you wonder if the champions themselves are becoming slightly embarrassed by it all at this stage.&rsquo; Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eamonn Sweeney Opinion Even the most partisan Dublin fan knows deep down that the championship is very close to becoming a farce

Alas poor All-Ireland football championship. We knew it well, a competition of infinite jest and most excellent fancy. But now it's just a joke and yesterday's final was the punchline. It fell yet again to Mayo to try to save the competition's honour but, surpassingly and typically gallant though James Horan's men were, this decider was a foregone conclusion from the start.
