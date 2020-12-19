| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin are all the things that are good about life and sport... Mayo are doomed until their celebrity culture is banished

Joe Brolly

Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Did you hear the one about Santa and the Mayo youngster?

Santa: What would you like for Christmas little one?

Child: A unicorn.

Related Content

Privacy