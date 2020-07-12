| 16.9°C Dublin

Dónal Óg's scaremongering on club v county debate is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook

Pat Spillane

Donal Og Cusack. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Civil wars and splits are a recurring theme in Irish history.

So I guess it’s not surprising that the GAA is now experiencing a kind of civil war, centred on the ongoing club-versus-county conflict.

In that context, the recent comments of GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy were informative.