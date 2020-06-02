| 24°C Dublin

Dominic Cummings drove home a classic Tory own goal and handed Liverpool fans back the keys to their city

Roy Curtis

'Authority's deep-seated suspicion of the city always seemed at the heart of early calls to shift any fixture where Liverpool might win the Premier League far from their heartland'

The famous Shankly Gates at Liverpool's Anfield home. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Expand

Dominic Cummings, the Tory prince of smug entitlement, would occupy the lowermost rung on any fantasy ladder of potential House of Shankly knights in shining armour.

Yet, Boris Johnson's amoral Svengali's pompous own goal might – inadvertently - prove as beneficial to Jurgen Klopp as a 25-yard Mo Salah piledriver to the top corner.

The do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do politics of privilege exposed by Cummings cavalier lockdown breach – defended with trademark vacuous bluster by BoJo - is despised by Kopites as red in the polling booth as when Saturday comes.

