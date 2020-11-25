As the 2019 Netflix documentary Maradona in Mexico begins, you get the uneasy sense that what is about to unfold will prove some graphic human striptease.

The great man pitches up in Culiacan, the heart of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Sinaloa drug cartel, to manage a Dorados de Sinaloa side that sits bottom of the Mexican second division. Overweight and in constant arthritic pain, Maradona’s voice is a gravelly slur that, mostly, delivers just cliched generalities.

Watching, you wonder about the madness sure to unspool from what series director, Angus McQueen, describes concisely as “Maradona, a coke addict, going to the world capital of cocaine.”

Yet, in the opening scene of a seven-part series, the new manager says something to his clearly star-struck players that is, in itself, a little heart-breaking. “Sometimes I’m confronted by things I can’t control,” he tells them. “But be clear: I’m a good man. I want to improve football, for the good of the people.”

Bedlam always raged around Maradona and he never seemed inclined to retreat from it. He was a willing participant as his life became a spiral of hurt and chaos and, ultimately, parody.

Many in football made clear their distaste of that, preferring to separate his genius as a footballer from a personality that, laterally, swung between extremes of gratuitous insult and wild irrationality.

But to those of us lucky enough to see him play, he was — and will always be — beautiful.

The human thing is to claim ownership of the greats and this writer’s personal memory is of Maradona on a miserable, wet Milanese Sunday in February of 1990.

I was at the San Siro essentially to observe AC Milan’s Dutch trio of Gullit, Rijkaard and Van Basten who would play against Ireland in Palermo a few months later at the World Cup. But that day my eyes never left the number ten playing for Napoli.

The pitch was shocking, a pizza-top surface that Corriere Della Sera suggested that morning would be “more suitable for cultivating potatoes than playing football”.

And, to be honest, Napoli’s only identifiable attacking ploy was to deliver the ball to Maradona in stark isolation on the half-way line, inviting him to work some wizardry alone.

They were well beaten and he looked someone embroiled in a struggle he despised.

Afterwards, I waited to see their bus depart and there he sat, alone in the front seat, his face a defiant sneer towards the thousands of chanting Milan supporters who regarded victory as a virtual Serie A title-decider in what everyone agreed would be a two-horse race.

The bus driver was agitated at being stuck in traffic so close to a hostile crowd and began beeping the horn at police to clear a path. As he did so, a discarded flag-pole glanced off the windscreen, sparking the Carabinieri into sudden action.

And Maradona?

He moved back from the window, but stayed sitting alone, still visible and angry, still islanded from everyone around him.

In this June 29, 1986 file photo, Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final soccer match at Atzeca Stadium in Mexico City.

In this June 29, 1986 file photo, Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final soccer match at Atzeca Stadium in Mexico City.

Three months later, Napoli were champions again. Maradona the key to their second title, just as he’d been for their first, three years earlier.

Back then, the Italian media liked to distil each Milan-Napoli game down to a decision-day to decide the world’s greatest player — Maradona or Van Basten.

Of course, it wasn’t really a contest, but it made for good copy. Because Maradona’s mix of rage and birdsong, barrelling genius made him unplayable at his peak. Not simply the greatest player of his generation, but maybe of any generation bar the compelling claims today of his compatriot, Lionel Messi.

He scored goals that seemed to happen out of time — most memorably those slaloming masterpieces against England and Belgium at the ’86 World Cup. But he did so while often being brutalised by opponents too, viciousness their only weapon against his quicksilver feet.

How good was he?

When Barcelona signed him in ’82, there was much disdain in Madrid for a $7.3 million fee they considered an exercise in mindless extravagance for a 21-year-old who had never played outside his native country.

1982: Diego Maradona 
Boca Juniors to Barcelona: £3m

1982: Diego Maradona 
Boca Juniors to Barcelona: £3m

But team-mates recognised instantly that they were in the presence of genius.

One team-mate, ‘Lobo’ Carrasco, is quoted in Jimmy Burns’ La Roja – A journey through Spanish football thus: “He was like a chameleon. On the football pitch he was transformed. He was so sure of himself.

He seemed to have total control of the ball. When he ran with it and dribbled through the defence, it seemed he had it tied to his boots.

“In training sessions, the rest of the team would just stop and watch him. No-one seemed to generate such interest.

“We all felt it was a real pleasure just to be able to witness what he could do.”

Opponents took a different view, Atletico Bilbao defender Goikoetxea earning his nickname ‘the butcher of Bilbao’ for a shocking tackle from behind on the young Maradona in September of ’83 that put him out of the game for three months.

You come to understand the price paid for an awful accumulation of that kind of violence in the rotund, endlessly groaning figure we see in Maradona in Mexico.

But what we get too is his simple love of the game, a boy’s enduring love in truth, despite manhood leading him to so many dark and damaging places.

It becomes clear, too, that he grows to love the Dorados players just as they undeniably love him. And, together, they find this implausible human momentum that carries them to a cup final.

They lose and, when the second season starts without Maradona, it seems the story is over. He has checked into a clinic in Buenos Aires, they are told.

But back he comes eventually and, soon, those swollen, damaged legs of his are dancing around dressing rooms as Dorados take flight once more.

He came from another world without, in one sense, ever quite leaving his beleaguered life in the favela.

He was beautiful and he was rotten. He was poetry and murder. He was the greatest and, when the mood took, he could be the worst.

You see, for all his untouchable talent suggested otherwise, Diego Armando Maradona was human.