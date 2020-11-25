| 4°C Dublin

Diego Maradona was human despite his untouchable talent suggesting otherwise

Vincent Hogan

For someone who played the game as if from another planet, Maradona’s human frailty meant many could look past his faults

Diego Maradona scores for Argentina in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win over England at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. Photo: Reuters/Juha Tamminen/File Photo Expand

Action Images via Reuters

As the 2019 Netflix documentary Maradona in Mexico begins, you get the uneasy sense that what is about to unfold will prove some graphic human striptease.

The great man pitches up in Culiacan, the heart of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Sinaloa drug cartel, to manage a Dorados de Sinaloa side that sits bottom of the Mexican second division. Overweight and in constant arthritic pain, Maradona’s voice is a gravelly slur that, mostly, delivers just cliched generalities.

Watching, you wonder about the madness sure to unspool from what series director, Angus McQueen, describes concisely as “Maradona, a coke addict, going to the world capital of cocaine.”

