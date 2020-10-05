| 13.5°C Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly is among the few athletes fluent in the language of genius

Roy Curtis

Diarmuid Connolly celebrates as the Dubs pull clear in the final minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile

He could snake charm a football to contort and do his bidding as surely as if it was a hypnotised, compliant python.

On those many days when he seemed unburdened by gravity, Diarmuid Connolly might have been composing a hymn to the bottomless possibilities of his chosen code.

He was Croke Park's artist-in-residence, the creative titan of Dublin's golden age, his summer sonnets as profoundly poetic as the masterworks of the most celebrated laureates.

