Des Berry: 'The original hellraiser, the architect of '99' and 'Psycho' - Irish rugby's hardest men'

There was a time when fists, knees and feet flew in the raw, unpoliced world of international rugby union.

Yesterday's hard men were not to be crossed unless you were cool with risking life and limb at the bottom of a pile, your arms pinned in by crushing weight, your chin exposed and unprotected.

Nowadays, the all-seeing eye of the camera and greater good of the game has allowed victims to do more, so much more than just point the finger.

The power to take retribution is taken out of their hands and put into those with the responsibility to keep it clean.

Pay-for-play put manners on many of the hard men that prowled the jungles of world rugby.

Previous flashpoints have been reduced, almost made extinct, by the sanitisation of the sport, through fines, suspensions and even the end of contracts in the most heinous instances.

There is a reason why rugby was labelled by Winston Churchill as "a hooligan's game played by gentlemen."

No doubt, it is an extreme sport for the brutality handed out and received between consenting adults.

As much as anything else, the definition of the hard man has changed

Blair 'Paddy' Mayne

BLAIR 'PADDY' MAYNE

Ireland Caps: 6 (1937-1939)

British & Irish Lions Test Caps: 3 (1938)

The Ireland lock and Universities Heavyweight boxing champion was the original hell-raiser.

Born during 'The Great War' in 1915, the Ulsterman set the lowest standards as a round-the-clock drinker, quick to anger and act on his baser instincts.

The stories are legion of his insatiable passion for punch-ups, going so far as to dress up as a sailor with Welsh hooker Bill 'Bunner' Travers on the 1938 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa and go down to the Durban docks to battle it out with the fierce, local longshoremen.

There was even the benevolent side of Mayne, discovering how convicts were being used to build a stand in Ellis Park, the aghast Irishman went as far as to break the man they called “rooster” out of jail because he had been given seven years for stealing chickens.

Willie John McBride. Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

WILLIE JOHN McBRIDE

Ireland Caps: 63 (1962-1975)

British & Irish Test Caps: 17 (1962, 1966, 1968, 1971, 1974)

The legendary British & Irish Lions captain made his reputation on the wild fields of New Zealand in 1971 and, especially, South Africa in 1974.

The first rule of rugby law in that part of the world was 'kill or be killed' and no one felt this more than the Ballymena man.

Certainly, the second row couldn't be accused of failing to prepare, devising the infamous '99' call, loudly professed to trigger an all-in brawl on the basis that a referee couldn't send off everyone.

Willie Duggan, pictured back in 1983

WILLIE DUGGAN

Ireland Caps: 41 (1975-1984)

British & Irish Test Caps: 4 (1977)

The first sign that the culture of 'hit first, ask questions later' was about to change came when the Kilkenny man and Wales' Geoff Wheel became the first players to be sent-off in the Six Nations after close to 100 years of the Championship.

Duggan was allergic to training and not exactly committed to preparation, relying on his natural steel, Donal Lenihan describing the number eight as "the hardest man I ever played with."

He would say: "I always had the philosophy that if you took 30 players out for a night and made sure they were well p***ed before they went to bed at 3am, then got them up at 8am, trained the bejaysus out of them, then you would know who was up to lasting 80 minutes in an international."

Munster’s Paul O'Connell and Clermont’s Jamie Cudmore have a frank exchange of views after tussling during their Heineken Cup encounter at Thomond Park back in 2008

PAUL O'CONNELL

Ireland Caps: 105 (2002-2015)

British & Irish Test Caps: 7 (2005, 2009, 2013)

It is all in the nickname when it comes to 'Psycho,' moulding his temperament to the modern game where the role of the enforcer had to be played out within the borders of the laws of the game.

By the time the Limerickman came along towards the latter part of the careers of Mick Galwey and Peter Clohessy, the Young Munster-schooled second-row had skillfully navigated the transition from amateur to professional.

This was never better illustrated than in the way he dealt with Clermont-Auvergne hothead Jamie Cudmore at Thomond Park in December 2008.

Serial scrapper Cudmore unloaded on O'Connell, the captain looking to the officials for a measure of protection.

This was a reflection of the way the game had changed, O'Connell more concerned with being sent-off than the Canadian going off.

When none was forthcoming, Cudmore was backed-up and grounded, with O'Connell seeing yellow for his restraint.

Ireland's CJ Stander. Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

CJ STANDER

Ireland Caps: 33 (2016-)

The definition of the hard man has changed dramatically from the jail-breaking, man-breaking exploits of Mayne up to the professional era, defined by the actions-have-consequences cleaning of the game.

Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll has spoken in recent days of how Andy Farrell's Ireland have not had that 'enforcer' presence since Sean O'Brien's heyday.

Jean Kleyn did not live up to that billing at the World Cup. But, it may very well be the main reason why CJ Stander has been retained ahead of Peter O'Mahony in the Ireland back row.

The Munster number eight moves to blindside against Scotland for the opening day of the Six Nations on Saturday.

It is his refusal to take a backward step, to reel from the heavy hits that come his way that mark Stander out as one of world rugby's hardest.

No matter the colour of the shirt, red or green, he is always targeted for personal treatment on the gain line and it is his belligerence to never back down that is the hallmark of his hardness.

Online Editors