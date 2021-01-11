| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

De Bruyne's genius is City's trump card in reducing Liverpool and United title dreams to ashes

Roy Curtis

Kevin de Bruyne could once again be the catalyst for Manchester City's Premier League title tilt. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Kevin de Bruyne could once again be the catalyst for Manchester City's Premier League title tilt. Photo: Getty

Kevin de Bruyne could once again be the catalyst for Manchester City's Premier League title tilt. Photo: Getty

Getty Images

Kevin de Bruyne could once again be the catalyst for Manchester City's Premier League title tilt. Photo: Getty

Look at them all. Liverpool, certainty of their execution faltering, defensive options made threadbare by freakish misfortune, no longer look immune to gravity, nor, untouchable.

Manchester United, though their performances veer towards bipolar and despite eviction from the Champions League, have startled even their own tribe by advancing to a January rung unfamiliar since the Ferguson supremacy.

Pep Guardiola’s City, while the passing years and a creaking body decommission the great Sergio Aguero, find a way to surf the wave of a powerfully ominous midwinter surge.

Related Content

Leeds United&rsquo;s Ezgjan Alioski reacts after the shock FA Cup exit. Photo: Reuters

Soccer

Crawley stun Leeds on greatest day in their history

Strange, the places where the greatest heists are pulled. On the surface, a frozen, fan-free ground beneath the Gatwick flight path might not look like a realm where magic dwells. And yet Crawley Town wrote surely the most improbable chapter in their 124-year history with this stunning filleting of Leeds United, a result that was neither flattering nor fortuitous, but a perfect example of what happens in the FA Cup when ambition meets complacency.
Privacy