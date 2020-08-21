| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

De Allende and Snyman must embrace Munster spirit to give Reds fans the lift they crave

Alan Quinlan

Munster's new duo Damian De Allende (left) and RG Snyman celebrate after beating Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Yokohama in October last year. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Expand

Close

Munster's new duo Damian De Allende (left) and RG Snyman celebrate after beating Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Yokohama in October last year. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Munster's new duo Damian De Allende (left) and RG Snyman celebrate after beating Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Yokohama in October last year. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Munster's new duo Damian De Allende (left) and RG Snyman celebrate after beating Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Yokohama in October last year. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Picking up that jersey, as a player, you should feel more than the weight of the material.

The sight of those three gold crowns nestled on the shoulder of the stag should focus you on something far larger than the task at hand; it should remind you of who and what you are representing.

It’s not just about Cork and Limerick; Munster gear is worn with pride from Dingle to Dunmore East, and across the towns and villages in between. It’s a display of solidarity, a reminder of the good days, the bad days and the unity the six southern counties enjoy through rugby.

Related Content