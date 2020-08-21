Picking up that jersey, as a player, you should feel more than the weight of the material.

The sight of those three gold crowns nestled on the shoulder of the stag should focus you on something far larger than the task at hand; it should remind you of who and what you are representing.

It’s not just about Cork and Limerick; Munster gear is worn with pride from Dingle to Dunmore East, and across the towns and villages in between. It’s a display of solidarity, a reminder of the good days, the bad days and the unity the six southern counties enjoy through rugby.

Munster rugby means different things to different people, such as away days in the sunny south of France, tense afternoons on the Thomond terraces, or the many players past and present who have represented the province with distinction.

Munster is not the only club boasting a deep-seated rugby culture, but as the clinical nature of the professional game deepens as fast as the pockets of ambitious owners, it needs to be protected.

It can be a difficult concept for international arrivals to comprehend, especially those who have been hopping on and off the professional carousel in far-flung places, but the reality is you will not be a success at Munster until you understand and embrace the culture that exists – it doesn’t matter how good you are.

Munster’s best imports over the years – the likes of Jim Williams, John Langford, Rua Tipoki, Lifeimi Mafi and Doug Howlett – had different backgrounds, skill-sets and personalities, but every one of them made an effort to understand what the club was about before embodying that on the field.

When Dougie arrived at the province in January 2008, as New Zealand’s record try scorer and a veteran of two Rugby World Cups, there was huge excitement that a player of his calibre was joining us, but equally, there was an understanding that we would still need his total commitment, rather than him seeing it as an opportunity to enjoy an overseas sojourn towards the latter end of his career, if we were to reap the rewards.

Dougie was thrown in at the deep end too: a debut away to Clermont, in our fifth Pool of Death game.

He probably learned little about the Munster culture in that feisty 26-19 defeat, but the following week, at home to the reigning champions, Dougie was treated to the ultimate European experience.

It was one of those nights when a poncho couldn’t even keep you dry; the rain and the pitch heavy in equal measure.

Thomond Park was still being redeveloped, so 12,500 sodden fans were crammed into something resembling a building site, roaring manically from start to finish as Wasps’s Heineken Cup title defence came crumbling down.

As a drenched Dougie tried to decipher the directions of his team-mates in such a frenzied amphitheatre, he could have been forgiven for questioning, while alone on his wing, whether the change of hemisphere was a wise idea after all.

But on 74 minutes, when Denis Leamy grounded the ball, after 21 remarkable phases, to make the game safe at 17-3, the first man to haul the try scorer off the turf, after a delirious ROG had knocked the rising back-rower back to the ground with a clumsily timed leapfrog attempt, was the winger with 63 caps for the All Blacks.

The TV cameras caught a glorious moment just seconds later, as Munster’s players piled in to congratulate Leamy, Dougie was jogging back down the field, beaming as he took in his surroundings – a scaffolded Thomond Park rocking with the vigour of a crowd 10 times the size. Dougie lapped up the madness.

I’m sure non-Munster folk tire of the sacred-ground talk that surrounds Thomond Park despite the absence of apparitions or evidence of faith healing. But famous nights like that show players that magic really does happen on Cratloe Road.

With the possibility of such enlightening experiences unlikely in the short to medium term for RG Snyman, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher and Roman Salanoa, understanding what Munster rugby is all about will be considerably more difficult.

The public health crisis has also probably prevented all four men from getting an appreciation for the areas and the people that this club represents too.

That will hopefully come in time, but for now the likes of Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander, who is in a better position than anyone to explain the adjustment, need to convey what is expected when you wear the Munster jersey and why this group of players are so desperate to get their hands on some silverware.

There is a giddiness among supporters again, which is great to see. It’s understandable too – Snyman’s confrontational approach should help restore an edge in the pack that has been lacking, while his athleticism and footballing skills will make him a valuable option in the loose.

De Allende, as one of the most consistent performers in South Africa’s World Cup success, is another genuinely exciting addition, greatly enhancing Munster’s gain-line threat while bringing defensive intelligence and an under-appreciated passing game that should help to unlock the back-three talent that is sometimes underutilised.

Too much cannot be expected of the Springbok duo too soon either; they may take time to find their feet in new surroundings, and this remains a collective mission.

It’s a difficult situation for the likes of Billy Holland and Rory Scannell who know they have a fight on their hands to stay in contention for a starting spot on the biggest days.

I know how they feel, I had those same bitter-sweet emotions when Munster announced the arrival of Jim Williams in 2001. But this again comes back to the culture, the understanding that you are playing for something bigger than personal goals.

If this group of players work together, I’m confident the good days will come again. A win this evening against the best team in Europe would be a mighty start to an exciting new chapter.