We're not sure if the blazers at World Rugby had a player nicknamed the “Beast” in mind when they decided to announce their controversial re-branding of their sport this week.

David Kelly: 'Is women's rugby name-change a game-changer, or is it PC gone mad?'

More about that player later, but in case you missed it, and you may have since it was scarcely reported in this country, World Rugby have declared that they would no longer deploy the word "Women's" when describing its various World Cup events.

Hence, in 2021, New Zealand will not host the Women’s Rugby World Cup; rather it will simply be called the Rugby World Cup.

The long-term aim is to eliminate "gender bias" in the sport and move towards gender neutrality but the short-term aim may simply have been to complicate and confuse matters.

An extreme reaction might easily declaim that a sport renowned for elaborate demonstrations of pomposity has cravenly caved in to obsequious political correctness merely to feel smug about itself.

Men and women may indeed play the same sport but it is merely a statement of fact that one form is far more popular than the other.

Kelly Morgan

Ignoring this reality by seemingly deploying virtue signalling nomenclature would appear to make little sense.

Is there really a fear of a discriminatory back-lash merely because a World Cup has a prefix attached?

Are there worries that viewers and sponsors will spurn a female equivalent of the more popular male version even though the facts are obvious that there is less interest in them anyway?

There would seem to be far more fundamental obstacles to achieving the growth of womens’ rugby – as Irish supporters can testify with the domestic and international XV’s game here continuing to suffer - and these impediments will not be removed simply because a word is.

For their part, World Rugby argue that the ground-breaking move will ensure that their competitions have equal billing from a brand perspective, regardless of whether the events feature men or women.

They will elevate the profile of the women’s game, while eliminating any inherent or perceived bias towards men’s only competitions and tournaments, which traditionally haven’t specified gender.

The decision to adopt a consistent approach to the naming of these events and tournaments was based on a recommendation brought before Council by the Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) Board.

In turn, this was underpinned by World Rugby’s key strategic priority to advance gender balance at all levels of rugby under an ambitious global action plan, 'Accelerating the global development of women in rugby 2017-25.'

It all seems rather nebulous and, rather than eradicating the differences between what are in essence two versions of the same sport, the move has the potential to do precisely the opposite.

For example, why was it not deemed more practical to announce that, instead of removing one word - "women's" - World Rugby could simply have added a word - "Men's"?

The requirement for gender bias clearly militated against such an approach.

Nevertheless, in the real world, people will still refer to the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand as a women’s event, regardless of any re-branding attempts.

This is not analogous with Wimbledon, for example, wherein male and female tournaments take place under the same banner; not to mention for equal pay and often with similar standards of excellence.

Women's Rugby has yet to achieve such a status; given years of neglect and disinterest, it will never hope to achieve parity, even if the strides made this century have been immensely encouraging.

As is often the case, those who quibble about the standard of the sport are usually those who don't watch it; true, there are plenty of dud female games; if anyone has paid attention to Italy in the Six Nations, there are male games that stink, too. And more of them.

Where World Rugby may yet prove genuinely trailblazing might be, in this age of gender fluidity, allowing a space for transgender women to participate.

Which brings us back to the "Beast", the nickname of Kelly Morgan, a Welsh trans rugby player who recently started playing the women's game and hopes to feature in a female league next season.

She was born Nicholas Gareth Morgan and represented her Welsh region as a teenage boy before transitioning to female.

Now 33, Morgan's remarkable story is at once a heartening tale of personal discovery but in a sporting context it presents obvious difficulties, particularly in such a physical sport.

As we have already seen with the controversy in athletics involving Caster Semenya – re-opened this week when the IAAF treasurer labelled her "biologically a man" – gender sporting politics is the hottest of potatoes.

Perhaps World Rugby is conscious of this fact, too, as it seeks to re-align itself with a changing world.

Rugby always needs more participants – regardless of gender identity.

In this particular instant, one would hope authorities recognise that, if women's rugby is to maintain its steady graph of improvement, changing the game for females is much more important than changing the name.

