Context of this Bledisloe Cup series stretches far beyond the Antipodes

Brendan Fanning

Sam Cane of the All Blacks performs the haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match against the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Sam Cane of the All Blacks performs the haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match against the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Sam Cane of the All Blacks performs the haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match against the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Sam Cane of the All Blacks performs the haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match against the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

We are standing in the corridor, a few steps away from the Ireland changing room in Carisbrook, Dunedin. It is June 2002 and New Zealand have just been broken out of jail using that most unlikely of tools, Ronan O’Gara’s right boot. Had he enjoyed more success with connecting it to the Adidas ball, known as ‘The Pig’ by O’Gara and others for its unwillingness to get off the ground by conventional means, Ireland would surely have won. He missed three shots he would normally have got wearing a blindfold and slippers. They played well, and lost 15-6.

We had no difficulty in hearing Keith Wood’s assessment of the situation for his teammates before he came out to give us, the travelling hacks, the official one. You could boil a colourful monologue down to the following: the only way to gain respect in rugby in New Zealand is to beat them. Ireland had just missed the boat. The good news was there was another leaving for Eden Park the following week. Let’s not mess that up.

The current Wallaby crew could identify with that sentiment. You’d imagine it’s got a lot more airplay in their changing rooms over the years than Irish ones, given the frequency of competition with their neighbours.

