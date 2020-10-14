We are standing in the corridor, a few steps away from the Ireland changing room in Carisbrook, Dunedin. It is June 2002 and New Zealand have just been broken out of jail using that most unlikely of tools, Ronan O’Gara’s right boot. Had he enjoyed more success with connecting it to the Adidas ball, known as ‘The Pig’ by O’Gara and others for its unwillingness to get off the ground by conventional means, Ireland would surely have won. He missed three shots he would normally have got wearing a blindfold and slippers. They played well, and lost 15-6.

We had no difficulty in hearing Keith Wood’s assessment of the situation for his teammates before he came out to give us, the travelling hacks, the official one. You could boil a colourful monologue down to the following: the only way to gain respect in rugby in New Zealand is to beat them. Ireland had just missed the boat. The good news was there was another leaving for Eden Park the following week. Let’s not mess that up.

The current Wallaby crew could identify with that sentiment. You’d imagine it’s got a lot more airplay in their changing rooms over the years than Irish ones, given the frequency of competition with their neighbours.

Rugby Australia’s chairman Hamish McLennan sounded like that job had already been done when speaking after Sunday’s dramatic draw between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Wellington. The lead-up to the game had been awkward. The New Zealand union questioned whether Australia had the quality to sustain five teams in a new trans-Tasman competition proposed next season. Fair enough you would have thought, given that Australia had chopped off one of their own limbs when cutting the Western Force three years ago.

“From day one we’ve defended our players, and this proves how flawed New Zealand’s thinking was and it’s a joke,” McLennan said. “We feel completely vindicated on all counts, and we were right.”

Expand Close Filipo Daugunu of the Wallabies scores a try during the Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks last weekend. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Filipo Daugunu of the Wallabies scores a try during the Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks last weekend. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Hmm. To be talking of completion after drawing the opener in a two Test series, the second of which will be at a sold out Eden Park this weekend, seems like scheduling your garden party for February. It rains a lot in Auckland. Indeed the last time the Aussies got out of there without a soaking was 1986.

More recently the last time the series had a draw was the opener in 2014, in Sydney. The next week the show moved to Auckland. New Zealand put 51 points on them. You’d fear Mr McLennan will need his wet gear. But how good would it be if he didn’t?

The context of this series stretches far beyond the Antipodes. Over the years Super Rugby has had more surgery – some radical, some cosmetic – than any other competition of the professional era. We moan about the awkward limbs on Celtic Rugby, sprouting like weeds on a cobbled driveway, but Super Rugby always led the charge when it came to going under the knife. With South Africa packing its bags to come north for a Pro16, as soon as health and safety allows, it’s back to the old days when New Zealand and Australia started the show before rugby had even gone pro.

Things have changed a bit since then. It was the big three of the Southern Hemisphere who had driven the game above board into pay-for-play, but having been slow to the party it is now driven commercially from Europe. So the prospect of an uncompetitive Bledisloe Cup, followed by a dysfunctional Super Rugby competition between New Zealand and Australia, will only widen that gap.

As it stands the second part has not even been delivered. The Kiwis were happy with the way their Aotearoa internal bunfight worked out in the last few months, and wanted to tack on a few Aussie teams to fatten it up. But only a few.

The Australians meantime are open to anything that gives rugby to all their teams, and so are busy talking up last weekend’s game as evidence of the young talent surging through their system.

Given the gap between both countries it follows that a Pacific involvement is floating somewhere in between. The failure to accommodate such a team over the years was a sad reflection on Super Rugby. You wonder how much it had to do with the fear of what might happen. For example if the Moana Pasifika group, based in South Auckland, ever get their ambitions off the ground, what damage would that do to the fanbase and talent flow for other franchises?

Read More

If the current confusion in that part of the world sounds appealing then you’re not looking at the big picture. In the way that Ireland is best served by four provinces with something to offer, rather than one alpha male leading three gang members about the place, then rugby needs Australia and New Zealand to reach agreement. Without an attractive rugby product in that part of the world they will lose more of their players to the club game in Europe. Lopsided models topple over.

So you can imagine the pressure building on the Wallabies for Bledisloe 2, in Auckland, this weekend. The sight of a packed stadium is still a wonder for the rest of the rugby world. If that picture can be enhanced with another game going to the wire it would be welcome. If it extends as far as a first Australian win there in 34 years then all the better.

Back in 2002, the further along the journey we got from Dunedin, deep on the south island, to Auckland in the far north, the less likely it seemed Keith Wood’s words would have the desired effect. O’Gara found a measure of consistency though: he missed another three shots. New Zealand won 40-8.