Console yourself that this Covid halfway house is better than when we got turfed out six months ago

Brendan Fanning

'If we are ever to get back to that happy land then your only choice is to suck it up and keep on keeping on.' (stock photo)

'If we are ever to get back to that happy land then your only choice is to suck it up and keep on keeping on.' (stock photo)

Here is the drill for match day in Irish rugby’s new Energia Community Series. You arrive at the car park of the club you’re playing in, wearing your match gear.

You will head over to the manager’s car and collect a jersey. The socks and shorts you were given at the start of the season are yours to wash and wear each week.

At the end of the game the jerseys are scooped up into a bag by someone wearing gloves, taken away and washed, and reproduced the next week.

