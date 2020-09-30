Console yourself that this Covid halfway house is better than when we got turfed out six months ago

Here is the drill for match day in Irish rugby’s new Energia Community Series. You arrive at the car park of the club you’re playing in, wearing your match gear.

You will head over to the manager’s car and collect a jersey. The socks and shorts you were given at the start of the season are yours to wash and wear each week.

At the end of the game the jerseys are scooped up into a bag by someone wearing gloves, taken away and washed, and reproduced the next week.

As one of a squad of 21 players you will, in turn, go over to your Covid officer with your form filled in, answering all the questions relating to your health and whereabouts since the last form you filled in.

If that’s all ok then you’ll leave your gear bag on the sideline, with whatever bits and bobs you have in it, two metres from the next lad’s. Then wait for the warm-up to start. You won’t go near a changing room.

If you need to be strapped then your physio will have access to a room in the clubhouse. You will bring your own water.

Once the game starts the social distancing, bizarrely, is dumped. At that point it becomes normal, regular rugby. The game will last the standard 80 minutes, with a referee and two assistants running the line. There will be two water breaks, one in each half, to allow players use only their own bottles.

Your club will be allowed up to 40 people on site, including playing squad, medics and management. Chances are the 40 places won’t be taken up if it’s an away game. The home club will probably stream the game live on their website for those not allowed in to watch.

When it’s over you’ll go back to the new etiquette. So if you’re a front rower then the fella you were virtually swapping spits with a few minutes earlier will now be getting a fist bump.

You’ll warm-down for a few minutes with your teammates. You’ll get back into your car – or the car you shared over with a few of your teammates.

Then you’ll go home. What you do after you’ve showered and eaten brings us back to the start of the cycle. You will continue to live your life on the basis of trust.

For example, in one game last weekend a player withdrew late in the day because he discovered he was a close contact of a close contact. Which is how the system is supposed to work.

Depending on who you are and how deeply you’re thinking about it that might not be everyone’s reaction. In a form that required a raft of ‘no’ answers it’s easy to keep firing them out without pausing for thought. He did the right thing, which is reassuring for those who live with him.

What are the chances of everyone else taking the same line?

A few nights later you will fetch up for training again. Depending on what level you’re at, and what’s going on in your club, there might be anywhere between 20-50 fellas there, training in pods of 15, without contact. All will have submitted Covid forms before they set foot on the pitch.

There will have been none of the usual messing about – makey-up drop goal competitions, variations of touch rugby – to ease into it. You will be expected to socially distance before the session starts on the dot.

It doesn’t take much for a few gaps to appear in this jigsaw. We’re not sure if completing 20 of the 23 games scheduled to kick-off the Energia Community Series last weekend was over or under budget.

Decent weather all around the country, and certainly nothing that would put you off playing, but three games bit the dust, all under the hammer of Covid.

A positive case in MU Barnhall on the Friday night knocked their trip to Tullamore on the head. Then, given the status of Dublin on the Covid map, Navan thought better of travelling to play Skerries. In Ulster, the tie between Omagh and City of Derry was called off because the home team hadn’t followed the protocol at training that week.

At community level the rugby picture – maybe the sports picture – will begin to look like a fire-fighting exercise. This week it might be Dublin. In a fortnight it might look better or, more likely, worse for other counties.

As soon as the fire goes out in one then another will pop up somewhere else, with consequences for fixtures in those areas. There are no winners and losers.

In a cancelled game each club takes two points for their tally. Again, you're trusting your opponents not to take the piss if they have other non-Covid related issues.

Until big pharma rides to the rescue we are hanging on. At the top end of the game we are now accustomed to the sterile environment that is professional rugby on match day. If it’s on television then it means someone is paying for the product, so learn to livewith the eerie vibe.

Skip down through the ranks for a different view. The plan is to ease back into the swing of things with the Community Series before going national with the return of the AIL in the New Year. Don’t bother asking your local turf accountant for a price on that.

Go down another level and you’re into different territory. Junior adult rugby is a patchwork quilt yet to be rolled out. Under-20 rugby the same.

In both cases if the competition concerned is tied into a national element – qualifying for the AIL Round Robin or All Ireland Under 20 trophy – then the IRFU priority is to get them up and running.

Fixtures are in place and fingers are crossed. Transferring games from the diary to the pitch is a precarious process.

This exercise was described to us by a man at the coalface as "a bridge to get us to next season." He could have left it at Christmas. It is not clear yet how many will come out to play in January, by which time the weather will be crap.

We’ll see. What looks like very long odds is that you will be able to eat together and drink together and mix in the way you once took for granted as being part of a club.

That may well be why you signed up in the first place. If we are ever to get back to that happy land then your only choice is to suck it up and keep on keeping on.

Console yourself that this halfway house is better than when we got turfed out six months ago. This is progress.