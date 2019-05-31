After yesterday's stage we had another really nice hotel last night, the sort of place you'd get married in, but my roomate Guillaume and I ended up in a strange two-storey bedroom.

After yesterday's stage we had another really nice hotel last night, the sort of place you'd get married in, but my roomate Guillaume and I ended up in a strange two-storey bedroom.

Conor Dunne's Giro d'Italia diary: 'I think today was a bit more relaxed because everyone knows that tomorrow is going to be hell'

Once again 'G' opted for the single bed downstairs and let me have the double - which was great, not only because I could stretch out my full six-foot-eight frame in the bed, but it meant I didn't have to lug my fatigued body downstairs to go to the loo either, as the toilet was upstairs too.

After a decent night's sleep, the sun was out this morning and today was the first day I felt warm for the whole Giro.

We've had pretty bad weather for the last two and a half weeks but today the temperature today was what I'd been expecting since leaving Bologna almost three weeks ago. Today was a shorts and jersey day.

Our team plan this morning was to try and get somebody into the early breakaway as we thought it would have a good chance of staying away to the finish, but we had a bit of a weird start which messed up that plan.

Every day we ride a few neutralised kilometres until we get out of the built up environs of the stage start town. Once we reach kilometre zero; the point of racing, the bunch keeps rolling, the lead car waves a flag, drives off up the road and the attacks begin.

Today though at kilometre zero we were stopped outside the Pinarello bike manufacturers building, where there were loads of people waiting. After a few minutes, the race started but with 18 days in everyone's legs, a standing start is not exactly what you want. There were a good few moans and shouts as the first attacks and counter-attacks came from a big group but as it turned out, that was the one that stuck today.

I thought there would be a lot bigger fight for the breakaway but that was it, it was gone after a couple of kilometres and the escapees' teams had managed to block the road behind them. We tried to get out and keep the attacks going so that Ruben or Krists could get away but nobody was really interested.

After 10km the breakaways had 45 seconds. Guillaume managed to go clear but with the peloton resigned to saving their legs for the three classified climbs ahead, the break had six and a half minutes after 25km and G was caught halfway between the two groups in no man's land.

With the Movistar team of race leader Richard Carapaz setting a steady tempo for much of the stage, today was a nicer day physically from my perspective as there weren't any major fireworks in the peloton until the last climb with about 20km to go.

We actually went a bit gentler on the climbs today and ripped down the descents which suited me fine.

The penultimate climb of the day, the fourth category ascent to Lamon was my favourite of this Giro so far – in terms of scenery. I could see the top looming in the distance and when I got closer and saw the hairpins up above I thought, “Oh no, why are we going up here?”

The pace on the climb was okay though and it was cool going through the tunnels and around the hairpins and being able to see for miles around. The scenery was pretty spectacular at the top - where I had a mechanical and had to stop and get a new back wheel.

The climb was so narrow though that the team car couldn't come up to me straight away, so I had to ride on it at the back of the bunch for as long as I could. When I did stop, some of the peloton had stopped for a pee too so it wasn't actually too bad getting back on.

I made it to the bottom of the last climb with the peloton today and could sit up about 12km from the finish. It was nice to be ride the climb on my own instead of having someone dictate the pace to me.

I reached the finish 24 minutes behind stage winner Esteban Chaves of Mitchelton-Scott and 18 minutes behind the favourites, who had gone clear from the front of the peloton on the climb.

Climbing alone meant I could savour the atmosphere of the fans urging me on and enjoy the banter from the English speakers on the roadside. It also gave me the chance to save my legs for what's coming tomorrow – a five mountain day, where the overall contenders will be attacking each other like crazy to see if they can win this Giro.

I think today was a bit more relaxed because everyone knows that tomorrow is going to be hell.

Hopefully the grupetto will go from the gun and we can ride our own tempo to the finish. I think if everyone sticks together and we ride the bits between the climbs fast, we'll be okay.

I can really feel the tiredness creeping in now and I feel like I could sleep anywhere tonight. Our hotel is just 500m from today's finish so it was nice to be able to just ride there and have a shower in a normal shower straight after the stage instead of washing on the bus.

Online Editors