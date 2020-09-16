| 14.1°C Dublin

Confusion currently reigns, but big hitters will eventually sort rugby's tv rights into a neater bundle

Brendan Fanning

Conor Murray in action against New Zealand during last year's World Cup in Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Conor Murray in action against New Zealand during last year's World Cup in Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A friend enquired the other day about the Big 8, as he called it. He is old enough to remember the showband era in this country, when Brendan Bowyer’s boys were marquee names in dancehalls around the country.

It took us a while to make the connection between this tag, which he has now gifted generously to the marketing men of rugby, and the eight-team tournament coming our way in November and December.

His enquiry was specifically about where he could watch it. Or if. He is getting on in years. Raised on having to clear the snowy screen by manipulating the rabbit ears, working out the remote-control options for his telly is a challenge.