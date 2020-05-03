| 12.2°C Dublin

Cluxton in goal, Clifford up front and Gavin at the helm - my team of Gaelic football Galacticos

Pat Spillane

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Kerry star David Clifford Expand

What does a sports columnist write about when there is no live sport to analyse?

Thankfully, my brain hasn’t followed my body into lockdown and during my daily walks – all within the permitted 2km limit – I compose endless columns in my head.

I'm always receptive to new ideas and in recent weeks it has been suggested to me that I should pick my ‘Dream Football Team’ – Gaelic football's version of the Galacticos.