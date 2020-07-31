| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ciara Mageean is more than a singular-focused athlete - her honesty appeals to our best instincts

Sinead Kissane

Ciara Mageean celebrates her feat in Bern, Switzerland on Friday Expand

Close

Ciara Mageean celebrates her feat in Bern, Switzerland on Friday

Ciara Mageean celebrates her feat in Bern, Switzerland on Friday

Ciara Mageean celebrates her feat in Bern, Switzerland on Friday

Ciara Mageean had flagged it. It’s the fittest she’s ever been. Her coach Steve Vernon was certain it was coming. Now everyone else was going to see the shape Mageean is in. 

Last Thursday week a party of four – Mageean, Vernon, Mageean’s boyfriend Thomas Moran and her fellow Team New Balance athlete Jonas Reass – drove to Bern in Switzerland from their high-altitude training camp in the Swiss Alps for the Citius Athletics meet the following day.

As soon as the 800m race was won, the Irish record broken and the race meeting wrapped at the Wankdorf Stadium, the party of four hopped back in the car and made the four-hour return trip back up the mountains, travelling around 1,800 metres above sea-level to the heady heights of St Moritz.

Related Content