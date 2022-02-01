| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can Kieran McGeeney or Glenn Ryan redraw the bandwidths of a championship summer?

Roy Curtis

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan (second from right) with selectors (l-r) John Doyle, Anthony Rainbow and Dermot Earley at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last Sunday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan (second from right) with selectors (l-r) John Doyle, Anthony Rainbow and Dermot Earley at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last Sunday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan (second from right) with selectors (l-r) John Doyle, Anthony Rainbow and Dermot Earley at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last Sunday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan (second from right) with selectors (l-r) John Doyle, Anthony Rainbow and Dermot Earley at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last Sunday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The sample size is microscopic, substantially less than the minimum required scientific evidence to declare the bloodbirth of a new democratic Gaelic football era.

No publishing house is ready - on the basis of one upstart weekend in January - to commission a big-ball sequel to Hurling: The Revolution Years, Denis Walsh’s account of the thrilling Ger Loughnane/Liam Griffin/Offaly led 1990s insurgency against the game’s traditional Big Three.

Most Watched

Privacy