America is like the little girl in The Exorcist, head rotating, spewing bile and vomit as Joseph R Biden, sweat on his forehead, crucifix in hand, commands the demons to leave her.

Last week, when bail was denied him by the honourable Judge Deborah Fine, Jacob Chansley (the shaman with the horns and the goat costume who stormed Capitol Hill) demanded to be fed organic food while he was in prison.

The judge is reported to have smiled, rolled her eyes and called the next case.

The following day, Mike Lindell, a devotee of the President, who makes pillows for a living and found Jesus after recovering from crack cocaine addiction, visited the White House to set out his ideas for a second Trump term.

Unfortunately for Mike, the photographers got a close-up pic of the notes he had in his hand, which included "Declare Martial Law" and "Fire Pat Cipollone".

Expand Close Undated handout issued by Jordan Police Department of a cutout of local millionaire and inventor Mike Lindell which alarmed a local resident in the northern US state of Minnesota. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Undated handout issued by Jordan Police Department of a cutout of local millionaire and inventor Mike Lindell which alarmed a local resident in the northern US state of Minnesota.

Cipollone is White House senior counsel. When Trump sent the pillow-maker upstairs to meet Cipollone for further discussions, he tried to scribble out the bit about him but unfortunately it could still be seen.

Funnily enough, he didn't get a great hearing. As he was leaving afterwards, disconsolately, he told The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey that Cipollone was "disinterested, very disinterested". To be fair to Mike, I hear his pillows and blankets are top notch.

Speaking of blankets, Mayo County Board suspended three of the senior team's management for three months, for the crime of smuggling themselves into Croke Park for the All-Ireland final in the back of the kit van.

Apparently, unbeknownst to the driver, they got past the security check by hiding under blankets, then emerging from the van dressed as official kit men.

Unfortunately, the trio were captured on CCTV clambering out of the back of the van when it stopped. The eagle-eyed security man reported it to his superiors and the audacious plot was uncovered. Which reminded me of Liam Averill's escape from the Maze prison in the late 1990s.

Like Toad of Toad Hall, Liam dressed in women's clothes that had been smuggled into the prison, applied make-up and lipstick, and managed to walk 600 metres in high heels through the highest security prison in all of Europe, navigating three maximum security checkpoints on his way to freedom.

One of the biggest manhunts the country had ever seen followed, with army choppers filling the air like angry wasps, houses ransacked and road blocks everywhere. But Averill had melted into air, into thin air, and was never seen again. The Mayo three were not so lucky.

Enda Gormley, my old Derry team mate, used to preach to us that during the season we needed a steady girlfriend, but as soon as we were out of the Championship we should break up and move on. "It’s a bit like shooting an injured horse lads," he would say, "you just have to close your eyes and pull the trigger."

Enda stuck by his principles, and would shake his head sadly as each of his teammates succumbed — one by one — to long-term relationships. I remember once we were on a plane to Tenerife for a team holiday in December. Every man had a girlfriend or wife with them, except for Gormley.

He kept shaking his head, saying "Boys, boys, boys. Why would you take apples to an orchard?" The place was deserted and Gormley spent the week wandering around like a sad dog.

To this day, he remains the most eligible bachelor on Main Street, Maghera. Which is all well and good, but in these extraordinary times, with the lockdown deepening, forming relationships has become virtually impossible for our young county footballers and hurlers.

Now, however, help may be at hand. In November past, Aido Kondo, a 35-year-old school bursar from Tokyo, walked down the aisle in a white tuxedo and in front of 40 invited guests, said "I do" to his beautiful bride. His mother, however, was not among the well-wishers.

As she told the Japan Times: "For me this is not something to celebrate."

This might have had something to do with the fact that his bride is in fact a highly realistic sex robot called Miku, custom built for the groom with a mermaid tail. Mr Kondo told the paper: "For me this is a triumph of true love after years of being ignored by women for being a geek."

A mere €10,000 will bring you a state of the art, custom-built partner from the Orient Corporation of Japan. A partner who can cook, clean, never has a headache at bed-time, and won't get half if you leave her.

Perhaps the GPA could negotiate a sponsorship deal, or a "wellness" grant for its members.

Expand Close Fergal McCusker, Derry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fergal McCusker, Derry

Finally, Colm McCusker of Glenview, Maghera turned 88 last week. Father of Fergal (known as 'Rooster' for obvious reasons) and Damien, who won All-Irelands in 1993, he is a fascinating man with a life that will one day make a terrific book.

His and Peggy's home has always been a place of love and fun, where strays were always welcome.

Once, during Brian Mullins' reign as Derry manager, we were training in the leisure centre next door and I couldn't face it.

I was in the middle of a difficult trial and a long bout of insomnia, and two hours of running beckoned. Something inside me rebelled.

When Fergal parked the car, I got out and walked over to Colm's, filled with guilt. Peggy welcomed me with open arms, made me dinner and brought it to me on a tray in the living room.

'Rooster' recalls that when he came back to pick me up I was fast asleep on his father's recliner and when he laughed aloud, Peggy put her finger on her lips and whispered: "Let him sleep". The classiest people you could ever meet.