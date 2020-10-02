| 12.1°C Dublin

As a defender I'd have hated to play this Liverpool side - you'd already have to worry about title race

Richard Dunne

Jota hugs his new boss Jurgen Klopp after Monday night's win over Arsenal. Photo: Reuters

Jota hugs his new boss Jurgen Klopp after Monday night&rsquo;s win over Arsenal. Photo: Reuters

It's only three games in, but there are already signs, good ones for Liverpool but ominous for the rest of the league, that the champions could walk away with the title once more.

That's down to a couple of factors: how well Liverpool have started, how far off the pace Manchester United look and Chelsea not being settled. A massive part of it is due to how well Liverpool do their business off the field when it comes to signing players.

But it's also the way they play. Because, as a defender I think I'd hate to play against this Liverpool side, with their high press and how they set up.

