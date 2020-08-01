| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Arsenal deserved their FA Cup win, but modern finals nothing compared to years ago

Paul McGrath

Arsenal players react after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre left) drops the trophy after the FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Expand

Close

Arsenal players react after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre left) drops the trophy after the FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Arsenal players react after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre left) drops the trophy after the FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Arsenal players react after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre left) drops the trophy after the FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

It was a weird experience watching the FA Cup final on Saturday.

As I looked back to my big day at Wembley in the 1985 final and tried to compare it to what we saw on Saturday, it was like we were watching a different sport on so many levels.

All credit to Arsenal as they fully deserved to win the game and in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that have a magnificent striker who is good enough to take the game away from any team.

Related Content