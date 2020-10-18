| 12.7°C Dublin

Arguments that playing county football is putting players' health at risk is more fake news

Pat Spillane

Dara Moynihan, left, and Sean O'Shea of Kerry arrive wearing a facemask prior to the Allianz Football League Division 1 match agaist Monaghan at Grattan Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Hooray. Finally, after the longest six months in my life, county football is back with eight Allianz League games played yesterday.

Being a positive person I’m optimistic that the All-Ireland series will start and finish as planned in 2020.

Let’s address some of the negativity surrounding the return of top-class football and hurling.

