Are there any innovators in Ireland's coaching ticket who can reimagine the type of game we should be playing?

Right now for sport and particularly for rugby the current hiatus is a God sent opportunity – a time for contemplative thought.

When most unions around the world are looking to reboot and refinance their organisations the people they employ as coaches should be reflecting on the game looking to refine and even reimagine what the game should be.

With three months of no rugby and no pre-season or additional fitness to attend to they should be looking to move away from the conventional and change the way that the game is played.

There are three reasons why they should do this, one is because there is five months of hard surface summer rugby coming.

Jonathan Sexton, left, and assistant coach Mike Catt, during an Ireland Rugby press conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jonathan Sexton, left, and assistant coach Mike Catt, during an Ireland Rugby press conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown

The second reason is that there are new laws coming next season which have been trialled in France and Australia and will, I am certain, be cast in stone for the season after and they will be a game-changer.

The last imperative is that the game has become hard to watch and there is a need for change, a need for innovation. Steve Jobs said "innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower."

Right now Ireland are slavishly following what the market leaders in thinking and innovation are doing.

Who are these sides that we should be looking at? Well they are the two sides who beat us in the World Cup in 2019 – the Japanese and the All Blacks.

On the basis of three Six Nations games Ireland are still playing a stock and conventional form of the game.

After wins against the Scots and Wales and a thumping at Twickenham, my assertion is that we would have put 40 points on the Italians at home and lost by about a dozen points in Paris if the championship had of run its course.

For the unambitious, three home victories would have been enough but the point is the French have found themselves again on the back of a reconfiguration and new thinking on how they play the game.

The English have our number now and know well how to beat us. They also have become the best passing side in the Six Nations.

It is funny and a not a little strange that they still struggle to put the Welsh away given that we seem to have Wayne Pivac's men all ends up.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

I look at our coaching ticket and see that we are the only major rugby nation left with a League convert as our head coach.

I do not and never did see any real value in all these League coaches or how they brought anything positive to the game. Nearly everything about them is defensive minded.

I look at the ticket of Andy Farrell, Simon Easterby, Mike Catt, John Fogarty and wonder who is doing the thinking? Are there any innovators in that particular crew, anyone who can reimagine the type of game that Ireland should be playing?

I figure that Ireland will be chasing France and England for some time to come and that they will struggle against South Africa and New Zealand even though not so long ago it would have been seen from an Irish perspective that it was game on.

Even the lamentable Australian and re-emerging Argentinian sides will fancy themselves against an Ireland side that is just too conventional when going forward, a team that settles for process and routine over skills and dexterity – bashing and bulking over handling and speed of thought.

If the autumn internationals happen this year Ireland get to play against the World Champions and Australia and they would be the focus for November but our third visitor will be Japan.

I watched the Japanese performances against Ireland and Scotland in the World Cup again and it is my contention that the Japanese pool game against Scotland was the best of the competition.

What was quite obvious from a Scottish perspective was their poverty of thought and the idea that they could bully the hosts while the quality of the Japanese passing and the surety of their off-loading completely flummoxed the Scots.

They play this game not because they want to but because they have to and this is where Ireland, if they still want to sit at the top table, will have to reimagine where they see the game going. '

Do we see Ireland beating England anytime soon by trying to match them in a power game?

One of the secret weapons that the Japanese had in their armoury was their attack coach Tony Brown, formerly of the Otago Highlanders and capped 18 times by the All Blacks.

Ian Foster. Photo: Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ian Foster. Photo: Sportsfile

I have very little faith in Ian Foster's abilities and New Zealand Rugby probably shadow those thoughts because they only gave him a two-year contract which is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Foster tried to persuade Brown to come in as his attack coach but he turned it down.

Despite their non-performance at the semi-final stage last year the All Blacks will still be the most dangerous side in world rugby when the show gets going again because their passing game is still the best in the world.

The only deep thinkers that I see on this island are Stuart Lancaster and Stephen Larkham. Lancaster maybe a little regimented and provincial rugby is a very different game to Test rugby but I think he should be given another chance at this level.

If you asked me as a player who would I prefer to be calling the shots, a personality coach or an intelligent coach I would take the latter.

Lancaster is more than smart enough to be Ireland's coach. Larkham may not be head coach calibre right now but anybody who played for the Brumbies, whose style of play that he eschewed, should be given high responsibility.

His influence in Munster is perceptible but there may be a clash of cultures with Johann van Grann.

Munster may not like it but Larkham should be brought in to the national team. He is the best passer of a ball that I have ever seen and there are too many in Ireland’s back field who cannot pass properly off either hand for the level that they are playing at.

The new rules – the 50/22 kick law and the tackle at waist level – should reward sides that can pass accurately and effectively at pace and that can offload with ease.

The time to improve at these skill levels is not when the laws come into effect the season after next but right now, rather than sending our players back in to the gym during this break to get bigger and stronger.

Progress lies not in enhancing what is happening now but in advancing forward what will be.

Who is doing the thinking?