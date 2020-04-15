| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are there any innovators in Ireland's coaching ticket who can reimagine the type of game we should be playing?

Neil Francis

New rules will change shape of the game and we can’t afford to rely on predictable approach

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton ahead of the Six Nations clash with England last February. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton ahead of the Six Nations clash with England last February. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton ahead of the Six Nations clash with England last February. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton ahead of the Six Nations clash with England last February. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Right now for sport and particularly for rugby the current hiatus is a God sent opportunity – a time for contemplative thought.

When most unions around the world are looking to reboot and refinance their organisations the people they employ as coaches should be reflecting on the game looking to refine and even reimagine what the game should be.

With three months of no rugby and no pre-season or additional fitness to attend to they should be looking to move away from the conventional and change the way that the game is played.