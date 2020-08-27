| 13.1°C Dublin

Anfield being empty for the visit of Leeds on opening day is a real tragedy

John Aldridge

Liverpool collected the Premier League trophy in July but the new season starts soon (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Expand

Liverpool collected the Premier League trophy in July but the new season starts soon (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

It is a real tragedy that Anfield will be empty for the visit of Leeds United on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Having waited so long to get back into the top flight, the battle between the winners of the old Second Division title and the Premier League champions on the opening weekend of the campaign would have been a sensational occasion at the most atmospheric ground in English football.

Leeds would have brought vocal and passionate travelling support, and the Liverpool faithful would have been screaming from the rooftops as their idols start the defence of a title the club waited so long to win.

