Amidst the deep mourning for Colm Horkan lies comfort in the connection of Mayo people to their football team

Colm Horkan was a Mayo man.

Amid all the unspeakable distress, the outpourings of love and grief and remembrance that threatened to break the hearts of even those of us who never met the fallen Detective Garda, that simple truth was everywhere.

In the classy, poignant testimony of his neighbour and lifelong friend, the former county footballer, John Casey; in the tender canopy of green and white jerseys under which he travelled his final journey, the uniform of Charlestown GAA that, for Colm, was the livery of home, the flag tattooed to his soul; in the beautiful, moving eulogy delivered on a bleak, crushing Sunday by his devastated brother, Brendan.

And, being a Mayo man, it was bound and determined and written, that he was a Mayo football man.

If Colm's senseless, incomprehensible death left a hollowness in the nation's bones, it also shone on a light on something gorgeous and profound and immortal.

Mayo footballer Tom Parsons at the funeral mass of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at St James's church in Charlestown, Co Mayo. Pic:Mark Condren

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayo footballer Tom Parsons at the funeral mass of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at St James's church in Charlestown, Co Mayo. Pic:Mark Condren

The bone deep connection between the people of Mayo and their Gaelic football team.

Here is the green and red foundation stone on which so much of life in that sprawling, wild, magnificent county is built; sunshine on a rainy day, a ventilator when, as in this past week, bewilderment disables their lungs.

This kinship between a team that is more than a team and those who walk in its vanguard is elemental; life-affirming even in brutal times; the last balustrade when all the other guardrails of hope collapse.

Like the county's holy mountain, Croagh Patrick, Mayo football is a spiritual force that towers over daily life.

It runs so much deeper than sport, means more than bridging the gap to ’51, even if though those mesmeric, colourful adventures that unspool year after year on the road to Croker have left a footprint along the byways of Ireland that can be read like a lovely poem of yearning.

They are a postcard from Mayo's marrow.

Here is a kind of generational glue, a bond that holds – indeed, is strengthened - in the face of the relentless, geographical sundering caused by emigration, rural isolation, economic mayhem and, yes, death.

So much of the county's identity, its sense of self is forged from championship Sunday days and dreams.

Colm Horkan would have had his own storehouse of memories of life on the road supporting Mayo, that great summer movement that enriches many lives.

He represented the county at U-21 level. As Casey outlined the game – and the fortunes of the county team – mattered deeply to a man whose exploits on the football field earned him the nickname "Bear".

Every tribute to the 49-year-old whose life was stolen amid the crack of gunfire that punctured a quiet, midweek night in Castlerea, seemed to reference Charlestown or Mayo football.

Pictures of Colm on happy days had him wearing a GAA polo-shirt, the stand of a football ground forming the backdrop. A passionate, deep-thinker about the game, his life revolved around it as a planet orbits the sun by which it is sustained.

Three of my closest friends, one a high achiever who walks the corridors of power, another, a Garda sergeant, the third, a bar manager, are sons of that spread out, glorious Connacht county.

Football consumes all three. It holds the title deeds to the deepest part of them. It is an impossibility to hold a conversation with any of these men without quickly advancing to a discussion about Aidan O’Shea's best position, the genius of Ciaran McDonald or how Liam McHale was blackguarded by Meath in 1996.

When they talk of Mayo, they are at once resigned and optimistic, fatalistic and bright-eyed, weary and energised.

Marty Horkan, father of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at his graveside in St James's church, Charlestown, Co Mayo.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marty Horkan, father of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at his graveside in St James's church, Charlestown, Co Mayo.

What shines through most of all is their hopeless addiction. To the narcotic of place and family and shared experiences released by this sporting opiate.

The hailstorm of All-Ireland final devastation – 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012, 2006, 1997, 1996, 1989 – that stretches back across the past 69 years has not washed away their passion. If anything, it has nourished their devotion.

All those days when Mayo reached for the skies and fell just short are links in their chain of life. Part of who they are.

I was in New York in May 2014, when Mayo took on New York in the Connacht Championship. Strolling down the great concrete canyons of Manhattan on the eve of the game was to be confronted by a red and green shirt on every block.

In a teeming, neon-drenched Times Square, an African-American man sat on a high-stool with a sandwich board pointing the way to a Midtown Irish bar. He was wearing a Mayo shirt.

While tourists from around the world queued to have their picture taken with The Naked Cowboy, the travelling masses from Louisburg and Achill and The Neale posed with an unknown stranger advertising a tavern of which they had never heard.

In Briody’s Bar on Dublin’s Marlborough Street on the morning of last August’s All-Ireland football semi-final, I got into conversation with a group of twentysomething Mayo supporters.

Two of the lads had buried their mother days earlier. Now they were up to honour her memory by doing what she had done for decades and what she would expect them to do: Follow Mayo across the land.

I thought their journey intense, eloquent and inspirational.

And so very Mayo.

When life was elbowed so brutally from its factory settings, it was to that green and red shirt they turned for a little of the comforting old ordinary.

And so it is as the emotionally-battered acquaintances of Colm Horkan seek to make sense of the senseless.

In his latest novel, A Thousand Moons, Sebastian Barry, the Irish wordsmith armed with the rare facility to reach deep down and touch the soul of his reader, gives a voice to a young 19th century Native American girl who has been sexually violated.

He describes her helplessness as follows: "I thought I was like water but I had no cup to hold me."

This past week, those who knew and loved Colm Horkan were like water.

If there was a cup that could hold them, stopping them from spilling entirely, it was shaded green and red and moulded from their native clay.

Mayo football was in the blood of Colm Horkan. And it is a vital, comforting presence in the room, an arm around the shoulder of those who mourn him.