Alan Quinlan: 'A big call at scrum-half, a returning veteran and two debuts - my Ireland team to face Scotland'

Twelve men – coaches and captains – represented their respective unions at the Six Nations launch in London on Wednesday. Only four of them fulfilled the same duties 12 months ago.

Change is afoot, across the board. The unsightly Saracens saga is still dominating discourse but with the Ireland squad now in Portugal, and the Six Nations just seven days away, soon enough there will only be one rugby show in town.

A new head coach – even one appointed internally – will always shake things up. Players are professional, not robotic.

They will seeking any kind of edge on their rivals, making sure the extras they are doing get seen, as the scramble for Ireland jerseys nears.

But barring any late fitness hiccups, I imagine Andy Farrell will already know the match-day 23 he will name on Tuesday afternoon.

I hope he is surer in his mind around the marginal selections than I am; as I write this I’m still weighing up the strengths and weaknesses of back-rowers, centres and scrum-halves.

Balance may not be sexy, but it's important.

Talk of a 'new dawn' will inevitably follow the appointment of a new coaching ticket, but the Six Nations remains a massive prize, cash cow and seeding platform for international rugby.

Opting for inexperience across the field would not only be foolish, it could also be detrimental to the development of our next wave of elite players.

With that in mind, this is why I have opted for the match-day 23 in the graphic (above).

Cian Healy during an Ireland Rugby press conference in the Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

FRONT-ROW

Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter have rarely let Ireland down off the bench, and when called upon to start the dig themselves.

They are two of the few who could be generally pleased with their individual efforts in Japan, but the form of Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong with Leinster, and the added comfort they would give Rónan Kelleher on his debut, keeps them in front in my eyes.

The game against Scotland will mark eight weeks since Kelleher injured his hand against Northampton, and while we haven’t seen him since, his electric form before that still puts him in front of Rob Herring at hooker.

Leinster's Devin Toner in action against Monty Ioane of Benetton. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SECOND-ROW

Having played in an era when an all-Munster tight-five was not uncommon, it feels peculiar to fill those spots entirely with Leinster men, but it’s the right decision in my mind.

Devin Toner has responded admirably to being left out in Japan. Kelleher's familiarity with the Meath man's lineout calling sees the 6ft 11in lock edge Iain Henderson for the spot alongside the immovable James Ryan.

If Toner doesn’t start he probably fails to make the match-day 23. So if Henderson were to retain his engine-room berth, Ultan Dillane should be his understudy on the bench, where impact should trump all else.

Caelan Doris in action for Leinster. Photo: Sportsfile

BACK-ROW

There is no shortage of intriguing combinations but to my mind, in terms of balance, having the breakdown and lineout threat and leadership of Peter O'Mahony, the work-rate and tackling prowess of Josh van der Flier, and the footballing skills and clever carrying of Caelan Doris – another possible debutant – is difficult to improve upon right now.

Considering the recent form of CJ Stander, Jack O’Donoghue and Max Deegan, they may all feel they have strong arguments to start, and none are far off. The starting pack I have selected may be a little light on carriers, so having Stander and Henderson as bench options helps to counteract that.

John Cooney (left) and Conor Murray are competing for the starting spot in the Irish team for the Six Nations opener. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

HALF-BACK

Possibly the most marginal call of all; whoever is picked at No 9 on Tuesday will probably be the big takeaway from Andy Farrell's first starting XV.

John Cooney was a strong front-runner heading into Christmas, but in recent weeks I feel the crisp Conor Murray of old has started to re-emerge.

Murray's defensive attributes – essentially operating as an extra back-rower – and his storied partnership with Sexton see him shade it, with Cooney to get the guts of 30 minutes off the bench against a, hopefully, tiring Scottish defence.

Robbie Henshaw in action against Ulster during the interprovincial series. Photo: Sportsfile

CENTRE

Farrell might have five fit-and-firing midfielders to call on but if the intention is to play more expansively, it’s hard to look beyond the combination of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

The latter is more or less nailed on at outside centre – he’s consistently been one of the best in Europe this season – and while Henshaw hasn’t sparkled in the same manner, his skill-set and understanding with those inside and outside clinches him the No 12 jersey, with Bundee Aki another exciting option off the bench.

Andrew Conway. Photo: Sportsfile

BACK-THREE

Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour showed four months ago, working in tandem against Scotland, what they can bring to this Ireland attack, but their defensive capabilities should also not be underestimated.

We have to remember too, as in the case of Murray v Cooney, that marginal selection calls from your former defence coach may be made with a collection of mental notes in mind. Jacob Stockdale is unlucky to miss out, but his defensive lapses need to be ironed out, while Keith Earls and Dave Kearney also have strong cases for inclusion.

Left wing may not seem a natural fit for Larmour, but it’s a necessary shift to get Will Addison – another who can help transform Ireland’s counter-attack – into the side at full-back.

