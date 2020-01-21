Alan Brogan: 'What Dessie Farrell will look for against Kerry and why the League won't be his biggest priority'

Jim Gavin was appointed in the middle of October 2012. By the time he gathered us to outline his vision for Dublin football for the following three years, he presented a fully-staffed backroom team and revealed venues for training to a full house of players.

There was there was no team holiday in 2012 as we'd lost an All-Ireland semi-final to Mayo that year.

Duly, we won our first four games of the League and then went on to win it outright, back in the days when Dublin winning the League was still considered a big deal.

It became the norm thereafter. But that success gave Jim great impetus going into his first Championship campaign.

Dessie, by comparison, has had two months fewer than Jim to get organised for a competition that starts a week earlier this year than it did in 2013.

Most of the squad are only back two weeks from their team holiday and unlike 2012, when we had a relatively young squad, plenty of those players who were away possess high mileage and associated niggles to rehab now.

In all, Dessie has had two weeks of preparation with the squad he takes into the League and most of his time since the start of last December has been devoted to recruiting a backroom team.

So the conditions are totally different for Dessie. But by the same token, so too are his priorities.

After 2009, Pat Gilroy made a big point about trying to establish consistency in our play through the League.

We had lots of new players and a new way of playing and a regular programme of matches against the best teams in the country acted as a weekly laboratory to experiment and hone.

Jim Gavin

He also targeted the games against the big teams; Kerry and Tyrone, to cultivate belief among the squad that we were good enough to beat them when it mattered.

Later, Jim would be more than happy to turn the screw on our most likely All-Ireland rivals whenever possible after he took over.

It's no accident that Mayo haven't beaten Dublin since 2012.

Or that in 18 League and Championship Dublin/Kerry meetings in the last decade, Dublin won 12 and Kerry, just four.

They're not issues Dessie will be overly concerned about now.

Risking players who are fatigued, injured or ill-prepared at this time of year carries no value.

This group is already are acutely aware that they have the measure of every team in the country on their day.

So the truth of the situation is that Dublin are on a completely different time scale to the other teams.

Winning the League won't be a priority for Dessie.

Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin celebrates against Kerry in 2016

What he will look for, however, is players who can add to – and put pressure on – the five-in-a-row winning group.

Dublin have had the same forward line for the past two summers.

Outside of Dean Rock (29), the eldest of the other five is Paul Mannion (26), so there's no panic on fast-tracking attackers through.

But there are a few I'd expect to see plenty of over the next few weeks.

Seán Bugler from my own club has huge potential, glimpses of which he saw in Omagh in last year's Super 8s dead rubber.

Similarly, Paddy Small should be better again from his experiences in the squad last summer.

And Collie Basquel, if he brings his form with Ballyboden into the Dublin set-up, should make a more obvious impression than he did the last time he was in the squad.

I'd also expect to see Diarmuid Connolly play a bit during this League.

Diarmuid's not the sort of fella who loses fitness very quickly and the more exposure he gets to competitive matches, the more he’s likely to provide Dessie with an option later this summer.

But midfield is the area of Dessie's greatest need just now.

Their shortfall in this area was masked by the fact that Dublin have had the best midfielder in Ireland for the past five seasons in Brian Fenton.

James McCarthy of Dublin

But Michael Darragh Macauley is 33 now. And ideally, James McCarthy would play at number five or six.

So Dessie needs at least one of Darren Gavin, Peadar Ó Ciofaidh Byrne, Emmet Ó Conghaile or Shane Carthy to demonstrate over the coming weeks that they're able for this level.

Similarly, the defensive dynamic is changed slightly by the introduction of the attacking mark.

It's an area where teams have gone after Dublin in recent seasons, albeit without huge success.

But the new measure means teams will experiment with putting their biggest players in the scoring zone and bombarding them with balls at different stages in matches.

Seán McMahon from Raheny and Shane Clayton from Ballyboden are two players who have been good enough at club level to warrant a look.

But as Dessie will know, one game isn't enough for these guys.

It takes three or four battles with top teams to properly assess their suitability to playing for Dublin this summer.

Because for all the excitement generated by the start of a new inter-county season, the summer is all that matters for Dessie.

