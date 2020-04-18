| 7.6°C Dublin

A 2020 All-Ireland championship is as real as hoping to find a golden ticket for Willy Wonka's chocolate factory in your cornflakes

Joe Brolly

There are more important issues than kicking a ball over the bar

A general view of the Irish Airforce making their way over Croke Park prior to the 2017 All-Ireland SFC Final between Dublin and Mayo. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

At the moment, Ireland north and south is doing relatively well against the plague.

As of Friday, the south had a minimum of 486 deaths (100 deaths per million of population) and the north had a minimum of 158 deaths (77 deaths per million of population).

Contrast this with the UK, exempting the North, which had 13,571 recorded deaths at a rate of 200 deaths per million. All of which might be prompting us to start feeling optimistic about an end to restrictions and to day-dream about when the hurling and football might start again.