Clarke seemed in pursuit of a personal Grand Slam with his grisly compilation of stereotypes

Eamonn Sweeney

English FA chairman Greg Clarke. Photo: Reuters Expand

The appearance by English FA chairman Greg Clarke in front of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee might have been the worst public performance since Joe Jacob sought to reassure the Irish public about nuclear apocalypse.

There was something there to offend almost everyone. The soon to be ex-chairman kicked off with a reference to "coloured footballers", an outdated term regarded as offensive by the very people he was talking about.

He moved on to suggest that Asians are under-represented in English football because they prefer other things, "If you go to the IT department at the FA, there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans."

