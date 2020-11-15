Clarke seemed in pursuit of a personal Grand Slam with his grisly compilation of stereotypes

The appearance by English FA chairman Greg Clarke in front of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee might have been the worst public performance since Joe Jacob sought to reassure the Irish public about nuclear apocalypse.

There was something there to offend almost everyone. The soon to be ex-chairman kicked off with a reference to "coloured footballers", an outdated term regarded as offensive by the very people he was talking about.

He moved on to suggest that Asians are under-represented in English football because they prefer other things, "If you go to the IT department at the FA, there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans."

Then it was on to women. "Young girls when they take up the game aged six, seven or eight, just don't like having the ball kicked hard at them, right? They prefer to kick it than have it kicked at them." Anyone left, Greg? Oh yes, gay people. "It's a life choice," declared Greg as though determined to complete some kind of personal Grand Slam.

As Sanjay Bhandari, the chief executive of the football anti-racism organisation Kick It Out, noted, "If it had just been the one comment that would have been just about OK to continue but this was a grisly compilation of stereotypes." Clarke's resignation followed soon afterwards.

Like Joe Jacob before him, the FA chairman's contribution had the opposite effect to the one intended. That he probably meant well isn't much of a defence. 'Coloured people' has been regarded as a condescending slur by black and Asian people for a long time, not least because, as Micah Richards pointed out, of its connection with segregated facilities in the American South.

That being gay is just 'a life choice' is a staple argument of homophobes. It's been used to justify the idea that people can be persuaded away from their sexual identity which has led, among other things, to the atrocity which is Gay Conversion Therapy.

The notion that Asians are basically too nerdy and women too soft for football are two other stereotypes which did the rounds for a long time but were always downright insulting. We wouldn't think much of an underage coach who said to an Asian kid, "I suppose you'd prefer to be on the computer," or told a young girl, "Don't cry now if you get hit with the ball." That a man at the head of a major sporting body would speak like this beggars belief.

There was a time when Clarke's resignation would have provoked a storm of protest about 'political correctness gone mad' from people decrying the fact that 'you can't say anything these days.' But that's a much less popular position now because there's a greater acceptance that such language often strengthens unacceptable attitudes.

Take the under-representation of black managers in the English game. Those who resist moves to address this usually do so on the grounds that "jobs should only be awarded on merit". But that betrays an assumption that although black footballers are good enough to make it at the top level of English football, they somehow fall short when it comes to management.

Might there not be something implicitly racist about that assumption?

Who says these appointments are made entirely on merit anyway? Isn't it possible that the wealthy white men who run the vast majority of clubs are more comfortable with someone who looks like them? Or that they might have difficulty with treating a black man as an equal?

The problem with language like Clarke's is that it serves to bolster such attitudes and persuade those who hold them that these are not prejudices at all, but simple common sense.

Clarke departed his job in the week Donald Trump was effectively ousted from his. One of Trump's 2016 election promises was that he'd put an end to the kneeling protests in the NFL. By the time he lost to Joe Biden they weren't just kneeling in the NFL but in leagues all over the world.

Part of Trump's appeal was that he promised a return to the racist, sexist and homophobic days of old. But his reign actually showed that the clock could not be turned back. And sport, once viewed as a redoubt for the old conservative verities, is by and large moving with the times along with the rest of society.

That's a cause for celebration because a more diverse and inclusive sporting world is a more exciting sporting world for all of us. It's also one which won't be run by the likes of Greg Clarke.