Cian Healy set for century of Ireland caps in key Six Nations clash with France

Cian Healy, left, will win his 100th cap for Ireland on Saturday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cian Healy will win his 100th Test cap in an Ireland team showing just one change for Saturday’s Six Nations decider against France in Paris.

Leinster prop Healy will become just the sixth Irishman to hit a Test century at the Stade de France, as Andy Farrell’s men chase a fourth title in seven years.

Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre in Ireland’s sole change from last weekend’s 50-17 thumping of Italy, the Leinster player stepping in for provincial team-mate Garry Ringrose who is out with a broken jaw.

Munster’s battering-ram centre Chris Farrell takes a seat on the bench after Henshaw’s promotion to the starting XV, as Ireland take on the resurgent French.

An unprecedented bonus-point win over Les Bleus in Paris would hand Ireland another Six Nations crown, and their first under Farrell.

Former boss Joe Schmidt led Ireland to Six Nations glory in 2014, 2015 and 2018, with the last of those triumphs comprising just a third-ever Grand Slam.

Expand Close Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Now new boss Farrell has an early chance to add to that legacy, but Ireland must break new ground to realise that aim.

Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Rory Best, Paul O’Connell and John Hayes are the only Irishmen to reach the 100-cap mark.

Leinster’s 33-year-old bullocking prop Healy will join that illustrious group on Saturday however, where Ireland will be looking to ratchet up the performance levels after last weekend’s facile win over Italy.

PA Media