Roy Curtis' interview with Charlie Redmond in last weeks Sunday World and on Independent.ie, where the Dublin legend spoke about the devastating loss of his wife Grainne, clearly touched many readers.

Roy Curtis' interview with Charlie Redmond in last weeks Sunday World and on Independent.ie, where the Dublin legend spoke about the devastating loss of his wife Grainne, clearly touched many readers.

Charlie Redmond issues heartfelt thanks to readers after 'humbling' response to story of tragic loss of his wife

Regular columnist Charlie was equally moved by the response and asked that we publish the below message of thanks.

"On a personal note, I would like to take this chance to thank all those people who contacted me, from all over Ireland, from America, Australia and around the globe, from GAA people and not GAA people, in response to my interview with Roy Curtis Sunday World and on Independent.ie last week.

"Your warm and generous words, thoughts and prayers meant so much to me and my family.

"And I was humbled and strengthened by the many sad stories I heard of their own awful loss and pain that people had suffered and wanted to share.

Thank you,

Charlie"

Read Charlie's full column in todays Sunday World and here: Charlie Redmond: 'Starting Connolly could be the major Jim Gavin curveball to upset Kerry's defensive plans'

Online Editors