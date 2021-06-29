Cabinet set to approve plans for limited number of fans to attend outdoor sports events

Socially-distanced Leinster fans wave their flags during the Guinness PRO14 match against the Dragons at the RDS Arena in Dublin recently. The game was one of the first of a number of pilot sports events over the past few weeks to allow for the safe return of spectators to sporting events.

The Cabinet is today expected to approve plans to allow a percentage of fans attend outdoor sports events this summer.

Under the new guidelines set to be revealed today, up to 200 people will be allowed to attend sports events in smaller venues while 500 fans will be permitted to attend matches in stadiums with a capacity of more than 5,000 spectators.

This is good news for the GAA, soccer and rugby in particular, with more fans allowed in to watch club and county championship games as well as League of Ireland, and other events this summer.

While some Gaelic games, rugby and soccer matches have been the subject of pilot schemes over the past number of weeks, the roll out of the plan for all stadia to host spectators will be welcomed.

