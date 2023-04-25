Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal

Brighton want to make Evan Ferguson into one of the top strikers in Europe after he agreed a contract extension, to fend off possible approaches from rival clubs.

The teenager already had three years left on his current deal but with interest in Ferguson expected to reach a peak in the next transfer window, the club were keen to tie him down on a longer, more improved contract, and after today’s announcement, Ferguson is signed up to 2028 with the Seagulls.

"Evan’s contract extension is great news. He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad,” manager Roberto de Zerbi said.

“The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”

Brighton had intended to keep him at the club for as long as possible but bids from Premier League rivals, and continental outfits like Bayern Munich and Napoli were expected for the summer, and this new five-year deal will not only improve the teenager's pay packet but also force interested clubs to spend big if they want to lure him away.

De Zerbi admitted earlier today that Ferguson was missed for their FA Cup loss to Manchester United, a game he sat out due to injury and while Ferguson will not be risked for Wednesday’s Premier League game at Nottingham Forest, he is expected to be available again next weekend.

"Evan Ferguson is very important for us, and he can keep improving a lot," de Zerbi said today.

"He's still young, he's still just 18 - we can't forget that. He has been playing very well and we missed him on Sunday, he has different qualities."