Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon: Kevin Kilbane discusses his Mayo links, the Dublin rivalry and his time at Everton

On episode one of Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon, Ireland legend Kevin Kilbane shares how he got his love of Gaelic football from his late father.

Kilbane explains how his father Farrell, a native of Achill Island, never got to see his beloved county win an All-Ireland, after being born a week after they won their last in 1951.

Kevin Kilbane on GAA players vs Premier League stars, Mayo, and his best position in Gaelic football

“He lived his whole life without ever seeing Mayo win an All-Ireland, so you can imagine how that was in our house, especially over the last 10 to 15 years,” said Kilbane, speaking on episode one of Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon, available to watch on independent.ie and YouTube.

“We’d always have to go to Manchester for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals (growing up). When I retired, I was able to get across back home to Achill, to Castlebar and to Croke Park a good few times.

"It was great that I was able to see more games in person, it wasn’t easy for me to do that while I was playing."

“Every time I speak to the Dubln lads, some of Philly’s ex-teammates, they are all great with me. They all tell me how great Mayo is! Half of the team’s families are from Mayo, so we produced the great Dublin team,” Kilbane laughed.

Elsewhere on episode one, Kilbane discusses his time at Everton, who McMahon supports.

The 110-cap former international also reflects on the great Dublin v Mayo rivalry between 2012 and 2017, and jokingly labelled McMahon as an ‘animal’ in those memorable clashes at GAA HQ.