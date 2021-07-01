Bravo for Julie in Connacht comeback

Achill’s Julie Hassett came from five shots back to win the Connacht Junior Open, by two strokes.

In an impressive event for the Mayo club, Hassett finished two strokes clear of her clubmate and overnight leader Karen Lyons.

Birdies on the ninth and tenth helped Hassett to a low round of 86, and she was delighted to win the event, after years of trying.

“I’ve been in this event for quite a while now – probably 12 or 13 years if the truth be known, back in the days when it was a Matchplay. It’s a great competition,” Hassett said.

“I finished with a 94 yesterday and shot an 86 today. I knew I would have to come down into the 80s to have a chance. I was lucky too. I had a couple of birdies out of nowhere, but I’m absolutely delighted. I’m over the moon.”

In the Junior Girls category, Tullamore’s Sinead Ni Cheilleachair was a three-stroke winner, ahead of Dun Laoghaire’s Ciara Fraser.