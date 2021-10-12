Red Smith, a wordsmith so lyrical and wise he was anointed “the greatest sportswriter of two eras”, gifted journalism one of its most enduring 20th Century quotes.

Quizzed on whether filing a daily column was tough, the Pulitzer Prize winner deadpanned: “Why no, you simply sit down at your typewriter, open a vein and bleed.”

Occasionally, the veins run dry.

Not so long ago, over a pint, a close friend, who happens to be one of Ireland’s towering sports writing talents, revealed the column he has always been tempted to offer his audience.

A brief, one-sentence fever-dream, it begins and ends with this: “I have no strong views on anything today.”

In an ever more opinionated, irrational, bull-headed, impatient and intransigent world, the pressure intensifies on commentators to wake each morning as angry as an enraged dragon, spitting molten flame at every subject.

Sometimes, though, the burners are simply not in the mood to blaze.

This could be another column on any trending social media hashtags: Stephen Kenny or GAA structures or the reluctance of so many athletes to be vaccinated against Covid.

But it would be an attempt to harvest from a fallow field.

The requirement to be perpetually outraged fuels artifice, poorly formed arguments and inconsistency.

How do I know? I've been guilty many times over the decades.

Ultimately, its more likely outcome is the erosion of readers' trust.

In recent times, individuals have veered from one trenchant viewpoint on Stephen Kenny or Brian Cody or Mayo football to the opposite polar extreme in the time it takes to reload blunderbusses with pellets of scattergun indignation.

A few confessions from the middle ground.

I can consider Tyson Fury’s caveman views on homosexuality abhorrent, be repulsed by his links to Daniel Kinahan, yet still find his courage, skill, and refusal to bend in heavyweight boxing’s brutal theatre of war inspiring.

It is entirely possible to baulk at Abu Dhabi’s Manchester City 'sportswashing' project – one that allows a nation with an appalling human rights history to project a cuddly image through their association with a sports brand – and still be bewitched by some of the gorgeous performance art with which Pep Guardiola’s team can light up any given weekend.

Bryson De Chambeau has provided any number of exhibits to support the theory that he is a spoilt, self-centred oaf, yet still, there is an undeniable pioneer spirit in his willingness to push out the boundaries and challenge golf’s stuffy norms.

It is OK to pine for a change in the GAA Championship structures while admitting to not having a clue about the optimum solution.

In short, it is fine to not have all the answers, to sometimes say: I don't know.

Every mention of Roy Keane need not fuel a civil war. The cliché that presents him as the singular, standard-raising force of nature no more. reveals the entirety of a complex individual than an obsession with his Mister Angry caricature.

Black and white are the favoured colours in almost all of today’s arguments.

Yet most debates would be better served by an occasional pit-stop at the less extreme, but often more revealing grey-shaded middle ground. Deeper - if less headline friendly - truths can frequently be found in that dull halfway house.

Instead of incessantly shouting, maybe the body politic would be better informed by simply listening to the other side a little more.

In the thirst for a social media jump-on or shock-jock proclamations, compromise is presented as weakness, empathy is frowned upon, emotional intelligence is regarded with uncomprehending suspicion.

It is as true of politics, economics and cultural views as it is of sport.

Just wait for today’s budget "debate". Politicians of all hues will climb into their ideological pulpit and declare every last viewpoint held by the other side to be witless and evil.

It will be nothing more than vacuous populist screeching. An exercise in intellectual delinquency.

On Twitter and in TV studios, the proximity of the megaphone ensures extreme views dominate the narrative while the silent, sensible majority often go unheard.

In the coming days, some random event will likely trigger a surge of blood and persuade us to restore the volume to sonic boom levels.

But today, for a few hours at least, forgive me if I decommission the loudspeaker and savour a few slow, silent and refreshingly reflective intakes of oxygen.