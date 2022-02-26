Sport has poison in its soul and blood on its hands. In Eastern Europe, in China and in the Middle East sport doesn’t just turn a blind eye to the depredations of dictators, bullies and secret policemen. It helps them out by burnishing their image while they continue to perpetrate atrocities at home and abroad.

You can say, ‘Not All Sport’. But the very biggest events in sport, the Olympics, the World Cup, the Champions League, the Formula 1 World Championship, top level tennis and golf, have thrown in their lot with some of the world’s worst governments.

On Wednesday night, as Russian troops prepared to invade Ukraine, Champions League audiences throughout Europe saw advertisements promoting the Russian state energy company Gazprom.

Gazprom is a key ally of Vladimir Putin and also a major sponsor of the Champions League. On Thursday morning, as the invasion began, the pinned tweet at the head of the Gazprom Football account read: “Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena will stage the biggest match in European club football in 2022: The final of the Uefa Champions League and we can already feel the energy rising.”

Uefa have now moved the final to Paris, but it’s worth remembering that on Tuesday, with the invasion inevitable, the Association was still saying it had no plans to do so.

Tuesday was also the night Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in the Champions League. Chelsea’s owner is Roman Abramovich, who the foundation set up by Russia’s leading dissident Alexei Navalny calls, “The closest oligarch to Putin and one of his wallets”. Navalny has been jailed by Putin for exposing the Russian leader’s corruption.

According to the Russian human rights group Memorial, itself persecuted and then banned by the Putin regime, Russia currently has twice as many political prisoners as it did during the final years of the Soviet Union. Taking the Champions League final out of St Petersburg was too little too late. It should never have been awarded to this ruthlessly repressive police state in the first place.

Big Sport always chooses the dictatorship over the dissident. This day last week the Winter Olympics ended, hosted by a Chinese government whose cruel oppression of the Uyghur people has been well documented.

No country withdrew. No athlete protested. And, having implicitly sanctioned China’s misdeeds on a macro level, International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, also helped the regime out on a smaller scale. In November the tennis player Peng Shuai accused a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault. She then disappeared. Worried about her wellbeing, the Women’s Tennis Association cancelled all tournaments in China.

Bach then got involved by saying that he’d spoken to Peng Shuai and she was fine, although the WTA remained unable to contact her.

The head of the Olympic movement was effectively passing on messages from someone who was not free to contact the outside world on behalf of a dictatorship.

Sport is now too often the messenger boy of dictatorships.

What this entails was spelt out by Phil Mickelson in an interview with the US sportswriter Alan Shipnuck which emerged last week. Mickelson explained his support of a Saudi Arabia sponsored breakaway golf tour thus: “We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

These comments sparked a backlash which finished with Mickelson announcing on Wednesday that he was taking a break from the game. But the golfer’s only real offence was to say the quiet part out loud. Mickelson was merely describing the internal calculation made by every golfer prepared to throw their lot in with the Saudis.

There was similar outrage last month when Chamath Palihapitiya, co-owner of the Golden State Warriors basketball team, declared, “Let’s be honest, nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.” The Warriors quickly distanced themselves from the comments but Palihapitiya was telling the truth.

The NBA doesn’t care about the Uyghurs. It’s so protective of its relationship with the Chinese regime that when Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong democracy movement, players queued up to criticise him. Seventeen leading NBA stars have sponsorship deals with Chinese shoe companies linked to forced labour in the Uyghur home province of Xinjiang.

Virtual forced labour also helped to build the stadiums which will host the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Last year a report revealed that 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar during the previous decade. Working conditions in Qatar are primitive and cruel yet neither Fifa nor any major footballer has spoken out against or tried to ameliorate them.

Football will do business with anyone. Premier League champions Manchester City are owned by a regime which abuses human rights at home and has been accused of complicity in war crime in Yemen. But the Abu Dhabi regime is only in the ha’penny place on both counts compared to the Saudi dictatorship which just bought Newcastle United.

A World Cup held in stadiums built on the bones of exploited workers and hosted by a country where political parties, trade unions for migrant workers and homosexuality are illegal, seems the perfect encapsulation of this rotten era.

Fifa presume that once the tournament begins everyone will get carried away by the excitement and forget the background. Perhaps. But the unusually muted reaction to the Winter Olympics suggested unease with the context in which it took place. The smell of bad conscience may be just as hard to escape in Qatar.

Once, we pretended that holding tournaments in such countries could be a force for good. Journalists recounted conversations with apocryphal locals who’d predict that things would be much more open in their country thanks to the event taking place.

Nobody even bothered to try that one at the Winter Olympics where even apocryphal locals were off limits to the visiting media. The evidence of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2018 World Cup in Russia is that big sporting shindigs have little effect on repressive regimes. They may even make things worse by providing those regimes with propaganda triumphs. The grim consequences of emboldening tyrants have been obvious in Ukraine these past few days.

Sport spends a lot of time supping with the devil and it doesn’t use a long spoon. It bends down and licks up whatever the devil offers from his cupped hands.

We can pretend this doesn’t matter. We can just watch the games, not think about anything else and thank our lucky stars we live in a country where, whatever its faults, we can say what we want without fear of imprisonment or torture. And where, whatever our current disagreements with the UK, the bigger country next door is not going to invade and massacre us to get its own way.

But let’s not kid ourselves that sport is on the side of the good guys. When it’s time to pick teams, Big Sport always chooses the bully.