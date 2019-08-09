Bernard Brogan fails to make 26-man squad as Dublin team named for Mayo clash

Bernard Brogan has been left out of Dublin's 26-man squad for the All-Ireland football semi-final against Mayo in Croke Park.

However, Diarmuid Connolly will wear the number 19 shirt while Sean Bugler, who won Man of the Match last weekend when Dublin's second string side beat Tyrone, is rewarded with a place on the bench as well.

Though Brogan looked sharp when he came off the bench against in Omagh, he is not named in the 26 man squad which is published in the match programme and which cannot be altered once it is submitted to Croke Park on Thursday.

Connolly started his first championship match for Dublin last Sunday since 2017. It wasn't expected he would be included in the first 15 but his presence on the bench gives team boss Jim Gavin more options up front.

There are wholesale changes in the side compared to the team that lined out against Tyrone with the majority of the first team returning.

It is virtually certain, however, that the named team will not start as two of the team's most experienced defenders Jonny Copper and Philly McMahon are not included.

Cian O'Sullivan is listed to play at full back flanked by David Byrne and Michael Fitzsimons but it wouldn't be a surprise if Byrne and O'Sullivan dropped out and were replaced by Cooper and McMahon.

According to the published team Michael Darragh Macauley will partner Brian Fenton at midfield and the forwards divisions virtually picks itself with Dean Rock selected ahead of Cormac Costello.

There is speculation that Mayo will start Keith Higgins, who was black carded last weekend against Donegal, at centre forward.

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Byrne, C O'Sullivan, M Fitzsimons; J McCaffrey, J McCarthy, J Small; B Fenton, Michael D Macauley; N Scully, C O'Callaghan, B Howard; P Mannion, D Rock, C Kilkenny. Subs: E Comerford, P Andrews, S Bugler, D Connolly, J Cooper, C Costello, E Lowndes, P McMahon, K McManamon, E Murchan, P Small.

Online Editors