live Belfast City Marathon: Fionnuala Ross claims victory in women’s race as Olympian Mick Clohisey takes men’s title

Fionnuala Ross winner of the Belfast Marathon at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand
Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey, winner of the Belfast City Marathon, and son Paul, along with Kyle Doherty (2nd) and Colin Herron (3rd. Picture: Pacemaker Expand

Christopher Leebody

The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon has been won by the Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey with Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title.

Clohisey, who runs with the Raheny Shamrock Athleticy Club in Dublin, crossed the finish line in 2hrs 20mins, while Fionnuala finished in 2hrs 43mins, as they joined thousands of others taking part in the 26.2 mile race.

Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey Winner of the Belfast City Marathon and son Paul pictured 2nd place Kyle Doherty and 3rd place Colin Herron at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand

Donegal's Karol Doherty took claimed victory in the wheelchair race.

The race began at 9am on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate.

Mark and Rachael McCaffrey Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

The Dublin man ran 2hrs 16mins in London in 2017 and he has represented Ireland on no fewer than 12 occasions in the European Cross Country.

Fionnuala Ross is based in Scotland and competes for Shettleston. She is the current second fastest woman in the Province after recording a huge personal best time by some seven minutes with new figures of 2 hrs 39 mins 58 secs in last April’s Cheshire Elite Marathon. 

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

Fionnuala has also represented Ireland in the European Cross Country.

General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

It’s been a protracted preparation for the race, but the hard yards in the gym and in parks across the country will now be put to the test, as thousands run for both fun and fundraising.

John Quinn Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

While some are donning their t-shirts and running gear, others are choosing a more eclectic selection of marathon attire, with some dressed in fun costumes.

Runners taking part Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand

The delayed event saw over 5,500 people line up at Stormont as they made their way from the starting blocks in east Belfast into the city centre.

The Marathon marks the largest mass participation sporting event to take place across Northern Ireland and Ireland since restrictions have eased.

Runners taking part Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand

Runners are being cheered on, with some families and friends gathering at Stormont and other spectators following the action across the route.

General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

The event was originally due to take place on September 19, but was delayed by organisers due to restrictions and other events taking place in the city.

Runners making their way through the streets of Belfast Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand

It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019 and also the first to be held in October.

The PSNI has advised motorists to expect “some disruption” throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Brendan Mulgrew and Marie-Louise Connolly Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand

Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am until 4.30pm approximately.

Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press. Expand

