Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey, winner of the Belfast City Marathon, and son Paul, along with Kyle Doherty (2nd) and Colin Herron (3rd. Picture: Pacemaker

Fionnuala Ross winner of the Belfast Marathon at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon has been won by the Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey with Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title.

Clohisey, who runs with the Raheny Shamrock Athleticy Club in Dublin, crossed the finish line in 2hrs 20mins, while Fionnuala finished in 2hrs 43mins, as they joined thousands of others taking part in the 26.2 mile race.

Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey Winner of the Belfast City Marathon and son Paul pictured 2nd place Kyle Doherty and 3rd place Colin Herron at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey Winner of the Belfast City Marathon and son Paul pictured 2nd place Kyle Doherty and 3rd place Colin Herron at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Donegal's Karol Doherty took claimed victory in the wheelchair race.

The race began at 9am on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate.

The Dublin man ran 2hrs 16mins in London in 2017 and he has represented Ireland on no fewer than 12 occasions in the European Cross Country.

Olympian @claw_mick wins Belfast City Marathon and Men’s National Marathon Title 👏🏻👏🏻@RahenyShamrock pic.twitter.com/ubrHAKTWwe — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) October 3, 2021

Fionnuala Ross is based in Scotland and competes for Shettleston. She is the current second fastest woman in the Province after recording a huge personal best time by some seven minutes with new figures of 2 hrs 39 mins 58 secs in last April’s Cheshire Elite Marathon.

Fionnuala has also represented Ireland in the European Cross Country.

It’s been a protracted preparation for the race, but the hard yards in the gym and in parks across the country will now be put to the test, as thousands run for both fun and fundraising.

While some are donning their t-shirts and running gear, others are choosing a more eclectic selection of marathon attire, with some dressed in fun costumes.

The delayed event saw over 5,500 people line up at Stormont as they made their way from the starting blocks in east Belfast into the city centre.

The speed machines at the front of the Belfast Marathon. @BelTel #belfastcitymarathon pic.twitter.com/0msA31D6MY — Allan Preston (@AllanPreston) October 3, 2021

The Marathon marks the largest mass participation sporting event to take place across Northern Ireland and Ireland since restrictions have eased.

Runners are being cheered on, with some families and friends gathering at Stormont and other spectators following the action across the route.

The event was originally due to take place on September 19, but was delayed by organisers due to restrictions and other events taking place in the city.

It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019 and also the first to be held in October.

Good luck to all the @marathonbcm runners today! The route is different this year, so check https://t.co/MrBNOqV1pa for road closure details. All events (except Fun Run) finish in Ormeau Park - please bear this in mind if visiting the park or Ormeau Recycling Centre today. 🏃 🏅 pic.twitter.com/pfsKFmaMpM — Belfast City Council #AWeeBitOfHope (@belfastcc) October 3, 2021

The PSNI has advised motorists to expect “some disruption” throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am until 4.30pm approximately.

