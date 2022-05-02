Beckham’s birthday, Osaka on mental health awareness – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.
Gary Neville wished his best mate a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday to this one. Have a great day ❤️. Enjoying ourselves with United fans in Turin 👹👹 pic.twitter.com/W5fbR3hAn5— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 2, 2022
Happy birthday, David Beckham! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/s3JI6B9rm0— England (@England) May 2, 2022
👕 116 games— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 2, 2022
⚽️ 13 goals
🏆 1 #LaLiga title
Happy birthday to a free-kick specialist, David Beckham! 🏴🎂 pic.twitter.com/vBo7jzFKnW
Join us in wishing Becks the happiest of birthdays! 🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Sgc3m1sDto— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2022
Happy Birthday to co-owner David Beckham ⚽️— Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 2, 2022
Can you do better? Show us your best crossbar challenge attempts 😏 #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/36cgMTuZcb
🏆🏆🏆 Instrumental in the 1999 treble success...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 2, 2022
Happy birthday, Manchester United legend David Beckham! 🎁🎂#UCL pic.twitter.com/lBW49FTBKB
It was a weekend of double celebrations for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.
Double celebration tonight: a massive win and a happy Eid 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2eycFxYg17— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 1, 2022
Richarlison scored a huge goal.
May 1, 2022
Stuart Broad reflected on Nottinghamshire’s start.
Naomi Osaka was looking to help people deal with their mental health.
Katie Taylor had fun at ‘the world’s most famous arena’.
A night to stir the soul! Humbled by all the support at @TheGarden. A special fight on a special night. 💚 pic.twitter.com/gigYeP7Qbr— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) May 1, 2022
F1 was preparing for the Miami Grand Prix.
Miami, I like your vibe. ✌️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vTiiyMJ3vJ— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 2, 2022
Together as a team. Bring on this weekend 🤜🤛#essereFerrari 🔴 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/U7CvUo3ZgC— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 2, 2022
Touch down in Miami 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/LZNJVRgJat— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 2, 2022
I'm excited to announce my F1 comeback this weekend in Miami ...— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 2, 2022
OK, so I am not in the car this time, instead, I'll be joining @f1_experiences as their Official #MiamiGP Ambassador!
#GrosjeanMiami pic.twitter.com/IAFMNtLJfh
Race week ready! 💪— Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) May 2, 2022
Who’s excited for the #MiamiGP?! ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/dQnWajHh2N