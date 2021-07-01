Beating Parkinson’s with pars

Join the cause: The Irish Parkinson’s Disease team pictured during a recent practice day at Portumna Golf Club. (Left to right) Padraig Barry (Ballykisteen GC), Adrian Grey (Tralee GC), Cormac Mehigan (Adare GC), Kevin Fitzsimons (Co Sligo GC), Gerard Loughnane (Cregmore Park GC) and Billy Davis (Elm Park GC).

MUHAMMAD Ali, Michael J Fox, Billy Connolly, Pope John Paul II and Ozzy Osborne might appear to have little in common, but all five suffer or suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, and while its diagnosis is perceived as devastating, those suffering its effects can still live full, active lives, especially if they play golf.

Take a bow then Dr Cormac Mehigan, a 58-year-old consultant in the Emergency Medicine Service department at University Hospital Limerick, diagnosed with Parkinson’s two and a half years ago.

A chance Twitter encounter with a fellow sufferer and golfing enthusiast, Englishman Charlie Appleyard, led to a game of golf and resulted in the creation of the Four Nations Golf event at The Belfry from October 11-13.

“Charlie raised the idea of a golf event for people living with Parkinson’s, and the plan is for teams of eight players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, including Northern Ireland, to compete against each other over three days with sponsors and celebrities joining on the final day for golf and a Gala Dinner.

“There’s a lot of evidence accumulated that says golf is actually an excellent sport for people with Parkinson’s.

“It’s excellent exercise, mentally and physically, and it also helps with flexibility, coordination and balance, which are very important for people with Parkinson’s.”

Once a 14-handicapper but now playing off 24 out of JP McManus’ Adare Manor gem – “I am indulging myself while I still can” – Dr Mehigan wants to create awareness of the benefits of golf to Parkinson’s suffers.

“Our aim from the event is to demonstrate that a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not the end of an active life,” he explains. “We can still carry, push, or drive our bags around 18 holes, at an acceptable pace, and have handicap indexes of 15.7 and 13.

“Through helping to raise awareness, we hope to bring people back to play the game who have given up due to their diagnosis, give encouragement to those with PD who continue to play, and to raise money for Parkinson’s research.”

As a doctor working in the emergency department, he has been forced to change his working practices but finds that golf has helped him immensely.

“I don’t do on-call anymore, and I don’t work evenings or weekends,” he explains. “I don’t see the high-end resuscitation or a major trauma side of things because I can’t trust my movements, and to be honest, I don’t deal with stress particularly well as a result of Parkinson’s.”

As a result, he’s playing as much golf as he can, and while PD has cost him “30 to 40 yards” off the tee, golf has been a godsend.

“They used to say that Tai Chi was the gold standard form of exercise, but they’ve since discovered that golf is equally as good,” he adds.

To participate in the 4 Nations, the requirement is that you have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, have a handicap index of 24 or lower, and will raise a minimum sum of €584 (£500) player sponsorship (or self-sponsor) to help towards covering Sport Parkinson’s event costs.

The organisers are seeking a National Team Sponsor for Ireland, starting at €7,000 (£6,000), which includes a table for 10 at the gala dinner, two players to play in the final day of the tournament each in a fourball with two of their nation’s team and a celebrity golfer.

Mike Tindall will be the England celebrity captain, and AP McCoy confirmed as celebrity captain of the Irish team, with other big-name celebrities soon to be confirmed.

Dr Mehigan was joined for a practice session at Portumna Golf Club last week by the five other members of his team and would love for more golfers with Parkinson’s to join the cause alongside Gerard O’Connor, Alex Banahan, Ballykisteen’s Padraig Barry, Tralee’s Adrian Grey, Co Sligo’s Kevin Fitzsimons, Cregmore Park’s Gerard Loughnane and Elm Park’s Billy Davis.

Any interested parties or players should contact Cormac Mehigan at cormacmehigan@btinternet.com or Padraig Barry at pandcbarry@gmail.com.