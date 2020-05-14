The Aviva Stadium is ready to host behind closed doors matches once it receives government approval, according to the stadium director Martin Murphy.

Soccer could be the first sport back, with the FAI's interim deputy chief executive Niall Quinn outlining plans for a four-team tournament between Ireland's four European-qualified sides Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City on the LOI Weekly Podcast this week.

Quinn is working towards a July 20 date for a return to action and Murphy said the Aviva would be ready to stage the matches if the government gives the green light.

Rugby officials will be watching closely as they prepare to return in August, if stage five of the roadmap for relieving Covid-19 lockdown measures goes ahead as planned.

If they are given permission, they too will hope to host matches at the Dublin 4 venue, with inter-provincial derbies likely to be the first matches back.

"We're ready to start playing matches behind closed doors as soon as approval is given," Murphy told Virgin Media News.

"Arrangements are all in place, we've consulted widely. Our arrangements are based on what people are trying to do with the Bundesliga and what they are trying to do with the Premier League in the UK.

"Over the past few weeks we have been working closely with the IRFU and FAI to create protocols for playing matches behind closed doors, subject to government approval detailed plans have been drawn up and everything that is required to create a sterile environment for the players and match officials will be taken into consideration."

Speaking earlier this week, Quinn was optimistic that the FAI can show the way by hosting a tournament that could pave the way for team sports returning in Ireland.

"We would, in effect, be the first of the big three to come back, everybody looking closely at us," Quinn said.

"If we do a good job building that up and manage to get the go ahead from the players themselves that they feel medically safe, that government allow us to do this, and we put on a good show - it will augur well.

"It stands us in good stead for two reasons. The value of having this conversation with streaming companies and understanding that market far better for the future.

"Secondly, in relation to the work we'll have to do if we are to play internationals behind closed doors this year."

Earlier this week, it emerged that all senior football internationals this year are likely to be played behind closed doors - although the FAI are still waiting on confirmation of a match calendar from UEFA with doubts hanging over the autumn schedule.

Likewise, the World Rugby guidelines for returning to play suggest matches with large crowds are unlikely until a vaccine is found.

Online Editors