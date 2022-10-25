| 16.4°C Dublin

As Kellie Harrington’s story shows, sport can determine route of young lives, our politicians must realise this

Roy Curtis

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington has spoken about her early life. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington has spoken about her early life. Photo: Sportsfile

The pendulum of Kellie Harrington’s life was swaying toward a grim kind of wretchedness.

Shoplifting, alcohol abuse and swallowing pills had kicked up the roiling waters of her young life even before she had advanced beyond her final year in primary school.

